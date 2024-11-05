Biden’s old ‘I’m sick’ tweet is becoming the perfect metaphor for Dems online

Tonight’s hotly contested presidential race is entering its final stages. Results are coming in from around the country.

At present, most models are forecasting that former President Donald Trump will defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

Liberals are distraught. And the collective energy on the left-wing internet is despondent.

To wit, this has led many to resurface a July post on X by President Joe Biden.

“I’m sick,” Biden wrote from his official account.

I’m sick — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

The post was about his COVID diagnosis, which followed his disastrous performance at a presidential debate.

While Biden turned it into a bit about Elon Musk, X users have unearthed it to express their feelings about tonight’s election results, which, though bleak, are still rolling in and may not be certified for days.

“Biden still sick as of 11/05/24,” wrote one.

Another wrote, “well u shouldve dropped out earlier.”

Plenty, though, are just retweeting it to sum up the mood.

Accounts that identified as Harris supporters appeared to be the ones quote-tweeting the post the most.

One suggested that they’re going to call off work in the event that Trump wins, using Biden’s tweet. Others just seemed tired and sad.

how i’m calling into work tomorrow when trump wins https://t.co/EHXzh5kUc9 — ryan harris nicks (@ryannicks_) November 6, 2024

Me too girlie, sick of this shit https://t.co/9MCxLjyFmV — KAMALA HARRIS HIVE 💙🌊 (@tyycolly) November 6, 2024

“no fr why is trump already winning so hard,” wondered one X user about the state of the race.

At least one though, responded to the post with optimism.

“Can’t be dooming this early in the night dude,” they wrote.

