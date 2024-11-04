Advertisement
Using the viral ‘Lookalike Contest At My House’ meme, you too can find love with your favorite celebrity doppelgänger

All you need are some crude design skills and an open heart.

Photo of Rebecca Leib

Rebecca Leib
3 panel image showing the original Timothee Chalamet Look alike poster in the middle, and two dopplegangers on the sides.

The Lookalike Contest At My House meme is a trending satirical meme inspired by the hugely successful Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest, where users humorously invite individuals who look like their favorite celebrities to their homes for a ‘contest’ in hopes of connecting romantically with them.

What is the ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ Meme?

Inspired by the Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition, the ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ meme is a call for individuals who look like a celebrity the poster/maker of the meme finds attractive to come over to their homes.

Much like the original Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition, the meme humorously calls for individuals to participate in a vague “contest,” usually at their house, but sometimes in their bedroom.

Where did this meme come from?

This meme was born from the success and virality of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition hosted on Oct. 27th, 2024 (and its subsequent fallout). The event was held in New York City and involved multiple arrests, fines, and general mayhem; in fact, Chalamet himself showed up.

A photo collage of things that occurred at the Timothee Chalamet look-alike competition with four quadrants: one with the original flier, another with a long @ClubChalamet post, one with Timothee showing up, and another with NYPD arresting someone.
@chlmtslut/X
The ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ meme is a satirical response to the event, but more specifically, a play on the competition’s poster.

A flier of a 'Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest'
@chlmtslut/X

Meme basics

  • Meme creator: Unknown
  • Meme type: Satirical
  • First appearance: Oct. 27th, 2024
  • Origin source: X
  • Peak popularity: Oct. 29th, 2024
Spread

Dozens of lookalike memes spread in the first 24 hours after the event was held on Oct. 27th, and continued being circulated, primarily on on X.

Cultural Context

This meme is a way for people to air their (often obscure) celebrity crushes, humorously calling for people who look like said crush to engage, or “come by.”

Variations

This meme is often accompanied by a GIF of Kamala Harris holding her index finger to her lips, as if she has a little secret, alluding to the celebrity contest being a secret, or somewhat “underground.”

Others reference excuses for the meme to be unsuccessful.

The good news is that everybody’s shooting their shot. Or at least, supporting those who do.

