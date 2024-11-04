Using the viral ‘Lookalike Contest At My House’ meme, you too can find love with your favorite celebrity doppelgänger

The Lookalike Contest At My House meme is a trending satirical meme inspired by the hugely successful Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest, where users humorously invite individuals who look like their favorite celebrities to their homes for a ‘contest’ in hopes of connecting romantically with them.

BRO IS HOSTING A “RHEA RIPLEY LOOKALIKE” CONTEST AT HIS HOUSE 😂



LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



pic.twitter.com/a2E6LV7CTg — Wave Meltzer (@LostFrisco) November 3, 2024

What is the ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ Meme?

Inspired by the Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition, the ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ meme is a call for individuals who look like a celebrity the poster/maker of the meme finds attractive to come over to their homes.

i am holding a hozier look-a-like contest, details below pic.twitter.com/kuHs88BL04 — Kay💕 (@familiarhoney) October 27, 2024

Much like the original Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition, the meme humorously calls for individuals to participate in a vague “contest,” usually at their house, but sometimes in their bedroom.

dev patel lookalike contest in my bedroom — mariana (@pastapilled) October 28, 2024

Dua Lipa look alike contest at my place tonight — Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) October 28, 2024

Yall make me sick pic.twitter.com/hWK8aokhJz — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 29, 2024

2000s tom welling lookalike contest in my bedroom pic.twitter.com/wkWuj0bb37 — ❦ (@deansbuffys) October 28, 2024

Where did this meme come from?

This meme was born from the success and virality of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition hosted on Oct. 27th, 2024 (and its subsequent fallout). The event was held in New York City and involved multiple arrests, fines, and general mayhem; in fact, Chalamet himself showed up.

The ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ meme is a satirical response to the event, but more specifically, a play on the competition’s poster.

Meme basics

Meme creato r: Unknown

r: Unknown Meme type: Satirical

Satirical First appearance: Oct. 27th, 2024

Oct. 27th, 2024 Origin source: X

X Peak popularity: Oct. 29th, 2024

s1 mac lookalike contest at my house tonight pic.twitter.com/iLjnw2X8lb — den without the nis 🦃 (@onthecrosslook) October 30, 2024

Spread

Dozens of lookalike memes spread in the first 24 hours after the event was held on Oct. 27th, and continued being circulated, primarily on on X.

andy samberg lookalike contest tonight at my house — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) October 27, 2024

josh o’connor lookalike contest in my bedroom — kayla (@biondcd) October 27, 2024

Cultural Context

This meme is a way for people to air their (often obscure) celebrity crushes, humorously calling for people who look like said crush to engage, or “come by.”

Hosting a John Goodman lookalike contest at my house this weekend!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kNyGBc9Tuk — Moo Deng Stan Account (@julietabbouli) October 29, 2024

hosting a cameron monaghan lookalike contest in my bedroom tonight! prize: a jar of peanut butter pic.twitter.com/3VdWU3nq95 — zoe ✮ met cam! (@muppetluva) November 2, 2024

Variations

This meme is often accompanied by a GIF of Kamala Harris holding her index finger to her lips, as if she has a little secret, alluding to the celebrity contest being a secret, or somewhat “underground.”

jacob elordi lookalike contest at my house next pic.twitter.com/3rzs3J1AlH — seancé knowles (@sicksadchris) October 27, 2024

Kate martin lookalike contest in my bedroom tomorrow by 12pm! pic.twitter.com/cF4uFRn4Rw — championship d🗽 (@4katemartin) October 29, 2024

Others reference excuses for the meme to be unsuccessful.

“Sir, Molly McGrath said she would’ve shown up to your Molly McGrath lookalike contest if she was in town” https://t.co/It9bEBtJdR pic.twitter.com/8uLVr3RlVk — Cityside Local (@pinoslover69) November 1, 2024

The good news is that everybody’s shooting their shot. Or at least, supporting those who do.

Me liking every single Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest tweet I see pic.twitter.com/LUJNQBwPwT — 🩷LADY BIRD DAY🩷 (@danosgerwig) October 27, 2024

