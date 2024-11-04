Using the viral ‘Lookalike Contest At My House’ meme, you too can find love with your favorite celebrity doppelgänger

The Lookalike Contest At My House meme is a trending satirical meme inspired by the hugely successful Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest, where users humorously invite individuals who look like their favorite celebrities to their homes for a ‘contest’ in hopes of connecting romantically with them.
What is the ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ Meme?
Inspired by the Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition, the ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ meme is a call for individuals who look like a celebrity the poster/maker of the meme finds attractive to come over to their homes.
Much like the original Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition, the meme humorously calls for individuals to participate in a vague “contest,” usually at their house, but sometimes in their bedroom.
Where did this meme come from?
This meme was born from the success and virality of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike Competition hosted on Oct. 27th, 2024 (and its subsequent fallout). The event was held in New York City and involved multiple arrests, fines, and general mayhem; in fact, Chalamet himself showed up.
The ‘Lookalike Contest at My House’ meme is a satirical response to the event, but more specifically, a play on the competition’s poster.
Meme basics
- Meme creator: Unknown
- Meme type: Satirical
- First appearance: Oct. 27th, 2024
- Origin source: X
- Peak popularity: Oct. 29th, 2024
Spread
Dozens of lookalike memes spread in the first 24 hours after the event was held on Oct. 27th, and continued being circulated, primarily on on X.
Cultural Context
This meme is a way for people to air their (often obscure) celebrity crushes, humorously calling for people who look like said crush to engage, or “come by.”
Variations
This meme is often accompanied by a GIF of Kamala Harris holding her index finger to her lips, as if she has a little secret, alluding to the celebrity contest being a secret, or somewhat “underground.”
Others reference excuses for the meme to be unsuccessful.
The good news is that everybody’s shooting their shot. Or at least, supporting those who do.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.