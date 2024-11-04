‘Stop spilling the tea’: Expert says to always buy a car on the ‘last 3 days of the month.’ Is it true?

Entrepreneur and TikTok user Garner Ted (@iamgarnerted) recently shared a skit on the best time to buy a car.

In the clip, which has garnered over 363,300 views, Garner plays both the “client” and “salesperson.” The two characters reveal why timing matters if you’re hoping for a good deal.

The TikTok skit opens with the client saying, “Hey, dealership, I’m here to buy a new car.” The salesperson responds, “Perfect. Well, go back home and come back in three weeks.”

Confused, the client presses, “What do you mean? I want a car today.” The salesperson explains, “You must not want a good deal because if you did, you would know to always go to the dealership on the last two days of the month…towards the end of the quarter.”

Still curious, the client asks, “But why do that?” The salesperson clarifies, “Salesmen get paid on commission at the end of the month for sure. At the end of the quarter, our sales managers need to hit their targets.” He added that at this time, they’re “more flexible with prices,” meaning they’re likely to offer a better deal.

Is Garner’s car shopping advice true?

According to the Drive, Garner’s theory about timing car purchases is correct.

The end of the month or a quarter, especially if it coincides with the end of the year, is “one of the cheapest times to buy a car,” as dealers are often eager to meet sales targets.

The Drive also recommends days like Black Friday for purchasing new or used vehicles, thanks to holiday deals. Other key times include long weekends, such as President’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day, when dealerships often offer substantial promotions.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments under his video, some commenters agreed with Garner, while others had a different idea.

“I did that and the payment was $150 less on the last day of the month, compared to the first week,” one user shared.

However, another user raised a concern with the theory. “Sure, you can wait until the end of the month when there isn’t any left,” they wrote.

Garner responded to the comments, writing, “Depends on the vehicle.”

“This is old information,” wrote a third. “If you want a deal you don’t go into the dealership. You become informed and work out a deal PRIOR to going in.”

Garner shared more details

In an email exchange with the Daily Dot, Garner shared personal insights on timing car purchases to save money, especially around the end of the month or quarter.

When asked if he’d personally tried buying a car at the end of a quarter, Garner recounted his recent experience:

“Yes, I have. My recent car was bought at the end of a quarter. I checked how the car was performing in the market and how the dealership was changing prices for it. It was for sale for like 7-8 months, I believe, and you could tell they were struggling to sell it.”

He noticed some pricing trends that helped him feel confident about negotiating.

“You would notice a slight price drop at the end of each month and a noticeable discount at the end of a quarter,” he wrote. “So I knew they were flexible on the price, and when I went in to finally get the car, they gave me a solid deal from the base sticker price.”

However, Garner stressed that this strategy isn’t always a guarantee.

“I will say that this hack does not work every time. The dealership, the specific vehicle, and location will affect if this hack works or not,” he added.

When asked why he believes this strategy can work, Garner pointed to advice from a car salesman his dad once received.

“A car salesman told my dad this a long time ago when he was shopping for a new truck. Then, when I went to buy my own vehicle, I saw the same thing. I have also heard other people talk about this as well, but of course, it all just depends. This hack may not work for everyone, but it’s worth a try to save some money,” he wrote.

For those trying this approach for the first time, Garner suggested building a relationship with the dealership and tracking price trends.

“I would say build a relationship with a dealership because every dealership is different. Also, keep track of the prices of a vehicle or similar vehicles to notice if they are doing price reductions at the end of the month or the end of a quarter. It’s easy to do since most dealerships have their prices online, and you can see price history.”

