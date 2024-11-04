Featured Video

Today’s top stories are about: one woman’s nightmare trip to the dentist , Naomi Wolf’s claim that the Democrats froze her electronics after she endorsed Trump, a woman who found something concerning in her Shein overalls , and a deep dive into the childish delights of the “Mom I threw up” meme .

After that, Mikael has a new “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Is this real life, or a nightmare?

👩‍💻 CONSPIRACY

Infamous COVID conspiracy theorist claims Democrats froze her electronics for endorsing Trump

Naomi Wolf may have been looking for sympathy , but she sure didn’t find it.

From live scorpions to threatening notes, fast fashion retailer Shein has become notorious for sending unwanted items with its packages .

i fwew up 🥺

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Jill Biden’s panda costume sends QAnon crowd into Halloween fervor

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🪥 A CVS shopper shared a trick for how to get Colgate Max Fresh toothpaste for free.

🍌 A rumored ban on banana ketchup has shoppers scrambling to get their hands on the product, and prices have gone way up.

📺 A couple bought a 98-inch TV for their house , but ran into a small problem: they couldn’t get it inside.

🛍️ A woman on TikTok is warning shoppers that the JCPenny $3 pink tag sale is a scam , but some viewers don’t agree.

🥖 A server called out customers who tried to split the check on a single appetizer .

🥯 A McDonald’s expert shared the real reason breakfast is served cold now. What’s the deal?

🍺 From the Daily Dot archive: Is social media spending on drunk driving campaigns making a difference ?

HAVE YOU EVER BOUGHT ANYTHING FROM SHEIN?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Martha Stewart keeps it real on why she and Ina Garten no longer talk. 👀

