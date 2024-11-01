‘It’s already gone at my local store’: Walmart shopper demands answers after seeing $28 price tag for this recently banned sauce

Filipino-Americans have been flocking to stores after rumors that the United States will be banning the import of several beloved condiments.

Reports from around the internet are claiming that fans of products like Mang Tomas and the country’s famed banana ketchup are buying as many of them as they can in response to an alleged ban that is currently being set up by the United States. These reports also say that stores that still have the items are grossly inflating their prices, a phenomenon noted in a host of different TikTok videos.

So what’s happening? Is the United States really banning these items? And why are prices so high? The Daily Dot investigates.

What’s going on with these sauces?

At the end of October 2024, a rumor began swirling around social media that the United States would be banning items like Bagoóng, Jufran Banana Ketchup, and lechon sauce made by Mang Tomas.

These rumors stemmed from a ruling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that placed a DWPE order on dozens of products from around the world. DWPE means “Detention Without Physical Examination.” This means that these products are no longer going to be imported into the country.

The aforementioned Philippine-made products were only a few of those listed on the FDA’s website. As explained by the Manila Bulletin, “Ingredients of concern reportedly found in the Philippine-made products include Benzoate, a preservative that has a negative impact on gut microbiome; BHA, another preservative with carcinogenic potential; Potassium Iodate, a dough strengthener that interferes with thyroid functions in high doses; Sodium Benzoate, another preservative; and TBHQ.”

Naturally, those who love these products are pretty devastated, as is evident from internet videos on the topic.

Can you still buy them?

As of right now, one can still buy all of the products listed in this import ban—that is, until stocks run out.

In short, this ruling simply prevents new versions of these products from entering the United States. It does not stop those who already have the product from selling it—which explains why the internet is slowly being filled with videos of people being shocked at how their formerly less-than-$3 condiment now costs $20 or more.

For example, in this video from TikTok user @jcvllnv02, she reveals her shock at the prices Walmart is charging for these items. For context, while prices varied, the original cost for these items tended to hover around just a few dollars.

That said, this isn’t the end of the road for lovers of these condiments. The FDA is simply requesting that manufacturers reformulate their items to remove these ingredients, at which point they will be allowed to be imported into the U.S. once more. However, it is unclear when this might happen.

Internet users offer their thoughts

In comments sections around the internet, users are sharing their views about the FDA’s decision.

“BAN??? WHAT DOES BANANA KETCHUP HAVE IN IT THAT A QUARTER POUNDER DOESNT,” asked a user under one TikTok video.

“Having a mental breakdown as we speak,” added another under the same video. Another shared, “It’s already gone at my local store :(”

“I aint mad bout bagoong, but jufran and MANG THOMAS?? aw hecks nawwww,” wrote a further user under a different video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form, Nutri-Asia via email, @theyluvfitzy via Instagram direct message. We also reached out to @jackiemdelarosa and @jcvllnv02 via TikTok comment.

