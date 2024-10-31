Infamous COVID conspiracy theorist claims Democrats froze her electronics for endorsing Trump

Dr. Naomi Wolf, a far-right figure known for spreading conspiracy theories, claimed that her electronic devices have been remotely hijacked following her endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In a post to X on Wednesday, Wolf insinuated to her more than 446,000 followers that her personal cellphone, computer, and home Wi-Fi were targeted due to her political beliefs.

“I endorsed Pres Donald Trump yesterday,” she said. “Today all day my phone froze, the cursor on my computer started wandering around the desktop, and my wifi continually disconnected. All coincidentally.”

Yet if Wolf was looking for sympathy, she sure didn’t find it. The claim was immediately met with mockery on the platform from users who questioned the narrative’s validity.

“Do you think maybe it’s your tinfoil hat that’s causing the problems?” one user questioned.

“You have paranoid schizophrenia,” another said. “Seek help.”

Others jokingly claimed to be responsible for the alleged disturbance.

“Oh, good! My spell worked,” one user quipped. “And here I thought I was a little rusty!”

“I’m not supposed to say anything but my buddy Hank actually does contract work for the dnc and it’s his job make phones freeze, cursors wander, and WiFi disconnect for anyone who endorses Trump,” a second user said.

A popular X account associated with the Anonymous hacking collective jokingly took credit as well.

Comparisons were also made to conservative journalist Sharyl Attkisson, who claimed to have been hacked in her 2014 book “Stonewalled: My Fight for Truth Against the Forces of Obstruction, Intimidation, and Harassment in Obama’s Washington.”

In that case, Attkisson released video of her computer’s cursor acting up and suggested it was retribution from the U.S. for criticizing former President Barack Obama. Experts, however, believed her delete key was merely stuck.

“You and Sharyl Attkisson should start a podcast,” user Eyes on the Right said.

Despite the pushback, Wolf seems largely undeterred and has continued to post feverishly to X.

