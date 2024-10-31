‘I need more like this’: CVS shopper shows how to get Colgate Max Fresh toothpaste for free

As the cost of groceries and living continues to rise, so does the number of coupon and deal experts online.

Featured Video

TikTok user Coupon Daddy (@couponingdaddy) is one of those experts.

Previously featured on the Daily Dot for a deal that allowed Panera fans to get lunch for two at just $6.99, he consistently posts money-saving tips to his account.

In one of his latest videos, which has already gained over 109,000 views, he shares how to score free toothpaste at CVS.

Advertisement

“Guys, we have an actual freebie, no cost out of pocket,” he begins.

How to take advantage of the deal

The TikToker goes on to explain exactly how to get it step-by-step. First, you need to open your CVS app and search for the Colgate MaxFresh toothpaste, priced at $3.99.

“Now you’re going to choose the Colgate MaxFresh priced $3.99,” he states.

Advertisement

Once you click on the product, scroll down to check for two coupons attached to the toothpaste. There’s a $2 coupon, and a $7 coupon in the ad.

“This is also attaching to the $7 coupon in the ad,” Coupon Daddy says, reminding viewers to clip both coupons.

From there, just add two to your cart for a pickup order. When you get to checkout, the discounts will be applied automatically, according to the TikToker.

“In your cart, you’re going to have your two toothpaste,” he explains. “When you scroll to the bottom, you’re gonna see $7 is coming off as is $2 that’s gonna leave you to pay $0.00.”

Advertisement

He then confirms that after the discounts, the total will come out to zero dollars, and you can pick up the toothpaste at no cost from your local CVS.

“Just like that, you’re going to be able to put two toothpaste in your cart, clip, two coupons, pay $0, and pick them up at the store.”

At the end of his video, the coupon expert encourages viewers to try it for themselves.

“Let me know if you’re gonna get this, let me know what you got today,” he says. “And as always, have the day you deserve.”

Advertisement

Is the CVS coupon deal real?

The same CVS coupon deal is also featured on the website Slick Deals.

According to the site, shoppers can grab two select types of Colgate toothpaste (4.2 to 6.3 oz) for just $0.98 or even free if opting for store pickup.

However, they caution that the pickup option might not be available at all locations.

Advertisement

Viewers try the hack out

In the comments, users were eager to dry out the deal. While it worked for some, others said it wasn’t available.

“Scored thank you,” shared one user.

“I need more like this but for laundry detergent lol,” remarked another.

Advertisement

“I have both coupons but it won’t allow pick up,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @couponingdaddy via TikTok messaging and comments. We’ve also contacted CVS via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.