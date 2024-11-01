‘The dentist laughed at her’: Woman says Aspen Dental insisted on taking out more teeth than she needed

A woman says her sister’s dentist at Aspen Dental tried to extract more teeth than necessary, and charged her before completing his services. She calls the dental practice a scam in a video on TikTok that received over 137,000 views.

What is Aspen Dental?

Aspen Dental is a chain of dental offices with locations across 16 states. According to their website, they focus on dentures, implants, straightening, and emergency dental care. Additionally, they offer general dental services like teeth check ups, cleaning, and whitening.

A nightmare visit to the dentist

In her video, Amanda Leigh (@Amandaleigh1994) said her sister was in severe pain and needed a tooth extracted. However, she stated that not only did her sister leave Aspen Dental with the tooth still in place, the doctor was also rude. Leigh claimed the doctor also said her sister needed three teeth removed, even though the patient only came in for one extraction.

When Leigh’s sister asked if the dentist would be able to remove all the decaying teeth same day, the dentist said his schedule was too tight. After her sister expressed that she was unhappy with the runaround, Leigh said the dentist acted extremely inappropriately.

“He f*cking laughed at her,” she claimed.

Leigh also stated that Aspen Dental charged her sister for dental services before they completed them. She noted that it is illegal to charge for medical services before they have been rendered. She also said that she would be going back to the office personally to ensure her sister was refunded.

The video received 121,100 views and 550 comments.

In a follow up video, Leigh explained that her sister got a second opinion from Leigh’s dentist. This was a much better experience.

For starters, Leigh said the dentist told her sister that she just needed one or two teeth extracted. The dentist also said the X-ray from Aspen Dental was allegedly done incorrectly and that she would need another one.

Viewers seemed divided

Viewers had mixed reactions about Aspen Dental. Many shared details about their own or experiences at the practice.

“They did my wisdom teeth removal, and gave me a couple Percocets to keep me calm, and while I was still loopy they charged me an extra fee. I STILL don’t know what had happened b/w lobby & home,” wrote one person.

“They laughed in my face when I asked about payments or setting up payments because I cannot afford the full cost that day. The dentist got angry with me and told me to leave and go to a dental school,” said another.

“Aspen dental wouldn’t extract my tooth either. That’s what I went in for. Couldn’t get a straight answer on insurance either. Never going back,” someone else wrote.

But some claimed that they had never had problems with the dental chain.

“This hasn’t been my experience at my Aspen at all. I knew going in I had a lot of dental issues, so the price wasn’t shocking,” said one.

“I’m in the process of getting my dentures through the Havasu Aspen Dental, it’s been a GREAT experience so far,” shared another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aspen Dental via email and to Leigh via TikTok comment and direct message.

