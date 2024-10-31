Advertisement
Memes

The ‘Mom I Threw Up’ meme and its many variations

i fwew up.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Image of the classic meme. Text says, 'Me walking to my parents room at 2am telling them I threw up.' Image below shows a small shadowy alien shaped figure standing in a backlit hallway.

The Mom, I Threw Up meme (which sometimes appears as the Mom I Frewed Up meme), are nostalgic catchphrase memes that recall being a small child and having to wake your mom up when you get sick. If you remember looking for that grown-up to help you and comfort you, you’re not the only one. Many people feel brought back to that awkward, vulnerable place by this meme.

Meme basics

  • Meme creator: @Onyxrose9/X
  • Meme type: Catchphrase meme, nostalgia meme
  • First appearance: September 2018
  • Origin source: X
  • Peak popularity: February 2022
    mom i threw up google trends
  • Popular variations: In variations of this meme, some cute, messy, and vulnerable-looking characters have been paired with the catchphrase. Other variations include informing parents of a different sort of sickness or problem.

Origin

On September 10, 2018, @Onyxrose9 shared a tweet with artwork depicting an alien in a tunnel. The silhouette of the alien walking through the deserted area alone. The photo originally comes from a blog discussing Dulce Base. The location is a supposed underground military base in New Mexico operated by humans and aliens.

original 'mom i threw up' meme
@Onyxrose9/X

It was paired with the caption, “Me walking up to my parents room at 3 am on a school night just to tell them I threw up on my pillow.”

While there’s no interaction with the tweet, indicating it may not have been the very first, the same photo and text were reshared three times on X that day alone. Nine days later, the meme appeared on Reddit’s r/MemeEconomy, with people commenting that the format showed promise.

reddit meme economy
@Onyxrose9/X
Variation and spread

The relatable “Mom I Threw Up” meme quickly spawned many variations, increasing its spread. In Oct. 2018, another alien-based version of the meme appeared on Reddit’s r/memes. This time, it’s a tiny alien appearing in a large doorway, lit from behind.

'me walking to my parents room at 2am telling them i threw up'
u/ear1ight/Reddit

Countless variations of the meme popped up through late 2018 and early 2019, with some becoming more popular than others:

Mike Wazowski ‘mom I threw up’ meme

mike wazowski mom i threw up
u/ear1ight/Reddit

Racoon

racoon
@lillostvdos/X
Cat

mom i threw up cat
@lillostvdos/X

Buff Guy

buff guy mom i threw up
@lillostvdos/X
Leprechaun

leprechaun mom throwing up
@YusukeUrameshi/iFunny

Dog

dog mom i threw up
@YusukeUrameshi/iFunny
More ‘Mom I Threw Up’ meme examples

scary stories to tell in the dark telling mom i threw up
@dietdrpprbbynyc/X
mom i pissed the bed but dad wakes up first
@dietdrpprbbynyc/X
kirby im baby throw up meme
@dietdrpprbbynyc/X
the big show wet the bed
@sweatshopempathiser/TikTok
bill hader mom i threw up meme
@sweatshopempathiser/TikTok
telling mom i shit my pants
@sweatshopempathiser/TikTok
mom i threw up meme
@sweatshopempathiser/TikTok
Me as a kid, after knocking on my mom and dad's door at 3am to tell them I threw up
@Grosdoriane/X
halflife mom i threw up
@Grosdoriane/X
star wars battlefront mom i threw up
@Grosdoriane/X
frog mom i fwew up
@Grosdoriane/X
horror movie mom i threw up
@caitiedelaney/X
dog threw up at 2am
@caitiedelaney/X
duolingo mom i threw up
@caitiedelaney/X

