The ‘Mom I Threw Up’ meme and its many variations

The Mom, I Threw Up meme (which sometimes appears as the Mom I Frewed Up meme), are nostalgic catchphrase memes that recall being a small child and having to wake your mom up when you get sick. If you remember looking for that grown-up to help you and comfort you, you’re not the only one. Many people feel brought back to that awkward, vulnerable place by this meme.

Meme basics

Meme creator: @Onyxrose9/X

Meme type: Catchphrase meme, nostalgia meme

First appearance: September 2018

Origin source: X

Peak popularity: February 2022



Popular variations: In variations of this meme, some cute, messy, and vulnerable-looking characters have been paired with the catchphrase. Other variations include informing parents of a different sort of sickness or problem.

Origin

On September 10, 2018, @Onyxrose9 shared a tweet with artwork depicting an alien in a tunnel. The silhouette of the alien walking through the deserted area alone. The photo originally comes from a blog discussing Dulce Base. The location is a supposed underground military base in New Mexico operated by humans and aliens.

It was paired with the caption, “Me walking up to my parents room at 3 am on a school night just to tell them I threw up on my pillow.”

While there’s no interaction with the tweet, indicating it may not have been the very first, the same photo and text were reshared three times on X that day alone. Nine days later, the meme appeared on Reddit’s r/MemeEconomy, with people commenting that the format showed promise.

Variation and spread

The relatable “Mom I Threw Up” meme quickly spawned many variations, increasing its spread. In Oct. 2018, another alien-based version of the meme appeared on Reddit’s r/memes. This time, it’s a tiny alien appearing in a large doorway, lit from behind.

Countless variations of the meme popped up through late 2018 and early 2019, with some becoming more popular than others:

Mike Wazowski ‘mom I threw up’ meme

Racoon

Cat

Buff Guy

Leprechaun

Dog

More ‘Mom I Threw Up’ meme examples

