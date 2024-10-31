‘It’s a scam’: Woman issues warning after heading to JCPenney for $3 pink tag sale

For a limited time, JCPenney is having a huge sale that they’re calling the “pink tag sale.” Although the company has had major clearances through the years, like a 80-90% sale on all online products, this one is a little different.

The pink tag sale has the store discounting select items for just $3. But while some JCPenney shoppers hit the jackpot, one customer didn’t have the same luck. She called the pink tag sale a “scam,” in a video that garnered over 92,000 views on TikTok.

In the post, Vanessa the Designer (@vibe.creating.v) walks through a JCPenney.

“If y’all are coming out to JCPenney to try to get in on that $3 pink tag sale, save your money, save your time and your gas because it’s a scam,” she warns.

So, why does the content creator believe this? She goes on to explain.

“Nothing was marked down with a pink tag,” she says. “And what was there was, like, ‘$30 clearance,’ ‘$20 clearance,’ ‘$50 clearance.’”

Overall, Vanessa wasn’t happy.

“That’s not clearance. Where the $3?” she asks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vanessa via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to JCPenney via press email.

Viewers had a different experience

A number of viewers disagreed with Vanessa’s take and shared the great deals that they scored during the pink tag sale.

“I got $55 worth of stuff and saved $813. No shorts! Dresses, skirts, pants and tops,” one viewer said.

“I went to 2 stores and there were several $3 racks. I purchased a full matching pantsuit for a total of $6.47,” another shared.

On the other hand, some offered explanations about why the TikToker was not able to find good deals.

“It wasn’t a scam!! It sold out in 24 hrs the sale started on Friday,” one user stated.

“All of my tags were blue, but everything was $3. Should’ve used the app to verify the prices,” a second commented.

“You gotta scan on the app. It may say $33, then after you scan it says $3,” a third added.

Is JCPenny’s pink tag sale for real?

Although the company isn’t publicly advertising for it, several shoppers have had success with finding great deals during the pink tag sale. Another JCPenny shopper and TikTok user, Rachel Hollywood (@txbargain_huntress), posted about her own findings at the pink tag sale on on Oct. 27.

Hollywood says she found an array of different colored clearance tags, and ended up buying a blue-tagged bedding roll originally priced at $120 for $3. She says she stopped by multiple locations and snagged many clearance items throughout the day, making her shopping spree a success.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a representative from JCPenny explained, “Clearance inventory varies among our store locations, and due to the popularity of the promotion among customers in stores and on social media, some locations sold through inventory quickly. JCPenney offers a broad assortment of merchandise at a range of price points every day and we hope our customers will find something they love, at a great value, every trip.”

The best way to find out whether your local JCPenny is participating is to call them and ask. If the sale is happening, download the app and head to the store.

Shoppers who don’t find anything should also not get discouraged. Sales-conscious shopper Savannah (@savingswithsavv) saved over $700 on a variety of products and shared some advice with The Daily Dot about the pink tag sale.

“All pink tag clearance items are now just $3 at JCPenney (some blue tags & purple tags are $3 too)! You can use the JCPenney app to scan items in store to check price. Remember to look in all sections of the store. It’s like a scavenger hunt, so scan any items you want! Good luck! I hope you score big!”

