‘It doesn’t fit’: Walmart shopper buys 98-inch Roku TV. Then they take it home

This 98-inch Roku TV from Walmart is too big for the buyer’s house. And no matter how good a deal it might seem on paper, a TikTok of the new owner trying to get it past a stairwell will have you asking if bigger really is better.

Yesenia (@yesenia.1102) may have been impressed by the deal on the 98-inch flatscreen her husband found at Walmart.

However, she felt less than thrilled when their stairwell back home got jammed with the behemoth of a TV set.

She posted a TikTok account of the situation on Tuesday. The video currently has an impressive 4.7 million views.

The Roku TV is too big for the stairwell

The video shows Yesenia’s husband proudly displaying his gigantic purchase outside Walmart. But things quickly take a turn.

The rest of the video features the family looking forlornly at a stairwell as they try to figure out how to fit the Roku TV up the household’s stairwell.

The last few moments of the video appear to show Yesenia’s husband beginning to unbox the unwieldy appliance.

What happened next?

Thankfully, the family was able to resolve the issue without having to return the “too big” TV to Walmart.

In a follow-up video, Yesenia explains that once they unboxed the Roku TV, they could negotiate the narrow stairwell.

“They did end up taking the box off, but before they took the box off, I swear they did try to pivot it. And it did not work,” she tells her viewers.

“After they took the box off it went pretty smoothly,” she claims.

Yesenia states that she had to mount the TV slightly off-center in their basement TV room due to the placement of the studs.

“I think it looks pretty great,” she said after showing off the mounted TV.

Is the 98-inch Roku TV a good deal?

The Roku TV is too big for the stairwell (in the box at least). However, is it a good deal?

According to a story published by the Daily Dot earlier in the month, the 98-inch Roku retails for $1,498. It features a 97.5-inch screen size and a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

A Sony Bravia TV of comparable size retails for just under $6,000, for example.

A Reddit user quoted in the article stated, “For watching movies, a 120HZ display is the minimum I would recommend. Because most movies are shot in 24 fps. If your display is capped at 60Hz, it will have a flicker during movies, 60 is not divisible by 24, but 120 is.”

While the Roku offers an impressive size, it may come at the expense of image quality.

The viewers have thoughts

DylanZ (@dylanz7981) commented, “I’ll never understand the thought process of buying a huge TV but going with the cheapest brands. You’re wasting money on the worst TV quality, features, and specs just for a larger screen.”

Many viewers disparaged the Roku TV’s quality.

“That thing got a refresh rate of like 4hz,” wrote one.

Another commented, “98” that displays in 480p.”

And another added, “Do yourself a favor…return it and go treat yourself to an OLED tv.”

