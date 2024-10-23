Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: All of the memes that came after Trump’s McDonald’s publicity stunt , people online complaining about a Lunchables-like product released by several notable YouTubers , an explainer of the “ Jonkler meme ,” and an expert revealing the biggest bacterial spreader in your kitchen.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🍟 VIRAL POLITICS

Trump McDonald’s memes take off after publicity stunt

Donald Trump McDonald’s memes are flooding the internet as the final weeks leading up to the election continue to read like a game of mad libs.

Lunchly, the latest product from YouTubers Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI, faced criticism since its debut last month , dubbed a cheap cash-in targeted at kids that isn’t actually a “better-for-you” alternative to Lunchables.

The Jonkler meme refers to Batman villain The Joker in a gag originally paired with an image from the video game Batman: Arkham City. The misspelling of his name is intentional and for comedic effect .

Dr. Daniel Pompa, a doctor and content creator, has gone viral after sharing what he considers to be the kitchen’s “biggest” bacterial spreader .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Tegan and Sara documentary tells of the power and the perils of music fandom

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💻 In a viral video, a woman issued a warning after her 2-year-old MacBook lost all her data . She can’t believe Apple’s response.

🛻 What are the “ top three most unreliable car models ?” One expert shared his thoughts.

🍔 Is McDonalds tricking you into spending more money with their touchscreen menus?

🧀 Velveeta, you know better than this. In a viral video with more than half a million views, a content creator called out Velveeta for false advertising .

🍝 There’s a reason why many restaurants will often push pasta entrees onto their customers: high profit potential .

🐧 The Sad Penguin meme from Toy Story 2 is having a renaissance.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

The coolest moments, from star-studded panels to a poppin’ after party. Here are the Daily Dot’s highlights from New York Comic-Con 2024!

