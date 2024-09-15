‘It’ll be a $1,000 for a repair’: Woman issues warning after 2-year-old MacBook lost all her data. She can’t believe Apple’s response

An Apple customer went viral on TikTok after her recently-purchased computer crashed on her and the store’s associates offered little help.

Earlier this month, Vila (@thisisvila1) posted a video where the text overlay read, “F—k APPLE.” She recorded the video from her car, seemingly after speaking with Apple’s store associates about her malfunctioning laptop. As of Sunday afternoon, her clip had amassed more than 96,800 views.

“I have to say, literally, ‘F—k Apple,’” Vila said. Her issue, she said, was that her MacBook Pro crashed after only two years.

What happened?

“Tell me how the entire logic board fails out of nowhere. Did I drop it? No. Did I spill water or any kind of liquid on it? No. Did I do anything other than keep it in one f—king room the entire time and just use it for music? No, I did not,” she said.

Vila said that Apple’s store associates weren’t particularly helpful, either. In fact, she said one woman told her that repairs would cost a whopping $1,000 and questioned why the content creator didn’t have AppleCare, which apparently would’ve covered the costs.

“Would AppleCare have prevented this f—king laptop… from failing completely?” Vila asked incredulously. “No, AppleCare wouldn’t have.”

Vila said she cared less about the repair costs and more about the fact that her computer’s data got completely wiped. On top of that, she wondered why her laptop failed after only two years.

“I’ve had my 2015 MacBook for nine years… and it’s still working,” Vila said.

She doubled down on her disappointment in the accompanying video caption, writing “This company is a SCAM.”

Are new Apple laptops reliable?

In a 2023 Medium post, user RentalBunny gave seven reasons why MacBook laptops are apparently better than PCs. Among the reasons, they noted that the macOS operating system can be easily upgraded and that Apple laptops are typically secure. The user also pointed out a bevy of other supposed perks to owning a MacBook: Its long-lasting battery, portability, and eye-catching design.

But other MacBook users expressed greater skepticism toward Apple products. In a recent Reddit post on r/macbookpro, one user asked the question Vila posed: “Is the era of durable MacBooks over?”

The user shared a story similar to Vila’s, too. They said that, after only four years, their 2017 MacBook Pro model suffered a screen-related issue that wasn’t easily fixable.

“4 years doesn’t sound that durable to me,” the Redditor wrote. “I was hoping it would survive 6-8 years.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments under Vila’s TikTok, other users agreed that the newer laptops weren’t as reliable.

“Literally my MacBook from 2012 still works! The new generation models suuuuuck,” one woman wrote.

“Same thing happened to my MacBook Pro 2019… just died! $600 repair,” another shared.

“The same happened to my macbook pro 2015 3years ago,” a third user added.

Meanwhile, some users shared tips for getting these laptops fixed.

“Go to a computer repair shop,” one person advised. “When apple says they can’t fix a computer, a repair tech usually can.”

“You have to backup data,” another wrote.

“Take it to a proper independent shop they can get most of your data back,” a third viewer commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Vila via TikTok comment and to Apple by email.



