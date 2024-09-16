‘Rogues are trash’: Expert shares his top 3 most unreliable cars. Viewers have thoughts

Buying a car is one of the biggest decisions in adult life, and most people spend hours researching before making a choice. That’s because you don’t want to expend funds an on unreliable car.

With so much information available, TikTok creators are stepping in to help guide buyers through the process.

One popular account, RudyCars (@rudycars2), which focuses on car-related content, recently shared a list of ‘the top three most unreliable car models.’”

In the clip, which has garnered more than 1.7 million views at the time of writing, RudyCars lists the models one by one.

Jeep Cherokee

First on RudyCars’ list of unreliable models is the Jeep Cherokee.

“Listen, everybody. I’m not the first guy saying this, and I won’t be the last,” begins the narrator in the video. “Jeep Cherokee is not reliable in my book.”

However, he clarifies that this might not be everyone’s experience, and others may enjoy their Cherokee model.

“You might own a Jeep Cherokee, and it might be a great car for you,” he notes. “But I go off of the average consumer and consumer reports.”

According to a review by Vehicle History, the reliability of the Jeep Cherokee varies greatly by model year.

The article identifies the 2014 and 2015 models as some of the least reliable, with numerous power train problems, including transmission failures that can cost around $3,500 to fix. In contrast, the 2018 and 2020 models are highly rated for their reliability, with far fewer complaints.

Nissan Rogue

Next on the list, according to the TikToker, is the Nissan Rogue. RudyCars remarks that Nissan has the “potential” to make “very, very good cars,” but sometimes they fail to deliver—implying that the Rogue is one of those cases.

“I have a love-hate relationship with Nissan because they make some good cars and some not-so-good cars,” RudyCars says.

What placed this vehicle at the bottom of the list, says RudyCars, are its transmission issues. “Sorry, but not sorry,” the TikToker concludes.

According to CoPilotSearch, certain Nissan Rogue models do have reliability issues. The article highlights models from 2008 to 2016 and 2018 for common transmission failures that can cause the car to lose control.

It also mentions that the 2014 and 2015 models had issues with broken air conditioning and interior parts, while the 2018 model had serious brake problems. However, newer models from 2019 to 2021 are much more reliable, with fewer complaints.

Dodge Journey

“Last but not least the Dodge Journey,” Rudycars states.

Listing some of the main issues one might encounter with this vehicle, the TikToker says, “[It] has potential engine failures, transmission breakages, and the list goes on and on and on.”

According to a CoPilotSearch review, certain Dodge Journey models, particularly from 2009 to 2012, are known for having significant issues, such as brake problems, engine failures, and interior accessory troubles.

CoPilotSearch also mentioned issues like premature brake wear, engines stalling while driving, and even water leaks inside the cabin. However, they note that models from 2015, 2016, and 2017 tend to be more reliable options.

The TikToker concludes the video by addressing anyone who might have one of these vehicles.

“Take care of them, they will take care of you. A car is only as reliable as you are,” RudyCars notes.

In the comments, some users agree with the TikToker, some don’t, and others are saddened to see their newly purchased car make the list.

“Not going on much of a journey,” joked one user, referring to the Dodge Journey model.

“The Nissan Rouge is Nissan’s #1 selling vehicle,” stated another. “If it wasn’t reliable it wouldn’t sell.”

“Just bought a Jeep Cherokee,” shared a third, accompanying the comment with sad-face emojis. “Maintenance!” replied the creator.

