‘I only order happy meals now’: Customer reveals how McDonald’s is ‘tricking’ customers into spending more money with touchscreen menus

In the past few years, fast-food prices have increased substantially. According to Finance Buzz, between 2014 and 2024, average menu prices at fast food establishments have increased by 39% to 100%, surpassing the inflation rate of 31% over the same period.

Frustration with these prices has been shared by customers across the country. For example, one parent noted that a meal for four at Taco Bell now cost him $53, which was comparable to what he had recently paid for his family’s meal at a restaurant. Another customer stated that they were able to buy a similar meal to McDonald’s for a lower price at Chili’s.

While part of these prices can be attributed to heightened menu costs, another part can be linked to a deliberate strategy on the part of McDonald’s to get customers to buy more. This method is explained in a recent video from TikTok user Manvir Dosanjh (@manvir.dosanjh), which currently has over 97,000 views.

How is McDonald’s making customers pay more?

According to Dosanjh, part of the restaurant’s tactics for encouraging customers to buy more center on its touch screen kiosks, which can be found in many McDonald’s locations around the world.

To start, Dosanjh says that McDonald’s will frequently list its most expensive items near the top of the menu, which puts them at eye-level when ordering.,

“It’s almost like a supermarket store shelf, where the most expensive is at eye-level, and the rest, the cheaper items, are down at the bottom,” he says.

Once an item has been selected, the menu prompts the customer with a question about whether they want the item alone or if they want to turn it into a “meal.” This, the TikToker says, is another tactic to increase profits.

“This is subtly tricking you into believing that the burger alone isn’t enough to satisfy your hunger,” he explains. “So what are we gonna do? We’re gonna make it a meal.”

Once an item has been placed in the cart, the customer is greeted with an animation.

“They want to reward you for adding things into your cart,” the TikToker states.

Rather than take one directly to the checkout, Dosanjh notes that adding an item to your cart instead puts you back at the menu, where customers are tempted to make more choices. All the while, the total is down at the bottom of the menu out of the customer’s normal line of sight, which the TikToker identifies as a “dark pattern.”

By the end, Dosanjh states that what started as a simple order has now reached a $26.75 price tag.

Do people really order more at self-service kiosks?

From available data, it appears true that customers using self-service kiosks order more, though the exact reasons for this are uncertain.

According to Business Insider, Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti told investors earlier this year that people who ordered at kiosks rather than at cashiers spent an average of around 10% more.

Other sources have claimed that the average order will go up by anywhere from 15% to 20% when ordering at a self-service kiosk. Additionally, given that a self-service kiosk may be cheaper than a paid employee, restaurants are financially incentivized to pivot more of their workforce to the machines.

Customers discuss self-service kiosks

In the comments, users shared their views on the rising prices of fast food orders and the use of self-service kiosks in general.

“I only order happy meals now,” said a user.

“Yeah might work at first but when I see the price start all over,” stated another.

“I used to spend about $6 for a box of 20 piece chicken nuggets… now you only get 6 nuggets for that,” wrote a third. “Let that sink in.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Dosanjh via TikTok and Instagram DM.

