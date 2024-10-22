Trump McDonald’s memes take off after publicity stunt

Donald Trump McDonald’s memes are flooding the internet as the final weeks leading up to the election continue to read like a game of mad libs.

Over the weekend, former president Donald Trump threw on an apron and pretended to work at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

Trump working at McDonald’s video

“I’m looking for a job, and I’ve always wanted to work at McDonald’s,” Trump claimed in a video. The 18-second clip went on to show him giving the appearance of doing work around the store.

Was Trump’s McDonald’s appearance a stunt?

Something that wasn’t initially made clear when the news of Trump “working” at the fast food joint first broke was that it was actually part of a closed event.

Unlike publicity stunts where other high profile public figures have briefly taken on service jobs, Trump was in a heavily controlled environment with his supporters masquerading as customers. The Washington Post noted that everyone was screened in advance and they were given whatever food Trump handed them in the 15 minutes he stood at the drive-thru window.

So the place wasn’t even open. It was all staged and fake. He didn’t work for real at a McDonalds. It was a staged fraud just like every other event. pic.twitter.com/FLEqnrZ7Tw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2024

It will shock no one to learn that this publicity stunt wasn’t even to talk about the importance of service workers, minimum wage, or anything else of meaning to Americans. Rather, it was a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris, as Trump continues pushing his unsubstantiated claim that she lied about working at McDonald’s during college.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” he claimed.

During an appearance on The View the next day, Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, fired back at Trump for “cosplaying as a McDonald’s worker.”

“[Harris] actually worked in a McDonald’s,” he said. “She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture.”

Venture capitalists like JD Vance moved jobs out of rural communities. Donald Trump is cosplaying as a McDonald’s worker.@KamalaHarris and I have actually brought back jobs and stood up for workers – and we have real plans to support rural and manufacturing communities. pic.twitter.com/1S0DgxJKG9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 21, 2024

Trump McDonald’s memes

Trump “working” at McDonald’s quickly became a meme embraced by both supporters and critics alike, albeit for very different reasons. While one side clowned on him for the vapid stunt, the other continued to praise every move he makes.

1.

2.

BREAKING: McDonald’s replaces The Hamburglar with another well known felon pic.twitter.com/ernM41FucA — Adam (@adamgreattweet) October 20, 2024

3.

he’s so jazzed that nobody touches the french fries, you can tell that’s something that’s been at the back of his mind for decades https://t.co/nPg5RALVRT — ascendant lower-middle (@cIass_man) October 21, 2024

4.

“So you bought NFTs too?” pic.twitter.com/vjhdbcenWt — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 21, 2024

5.

@julieroginsky/X

6.

Some of y’all meme makers on here are wild af. pic.twitter.com/yrxggf7i3P — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) October 21, 2024

7.

this literally made me tear up pic.twitter.com/HhySIymln7 — Audrey Horne (@credenzaclear2) October 21, 2024

8.

The irony is that Trump’s 34 felony convictions would prevent him from getting a job at McDonald’s. pic.twitter.com/k4ZAtx2kGM — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 20, 2024

9.

Antifa has obtained never before seen footage of Trump behind the scenes working the McDonald’s frier. 😁 pic.twitter.com/uLIcRXR4Hu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 21, 2024

10.

“I NEED 20 LARGE FRIES ON THE DOUBLE”



“coming right up, no need to shout, weve got it all under control, see? they never touch the human hand” pic.twitter.com/h4jXOWbJTK — doomer (@uncledoomer) October 21, 2024

11.

12.

Lmao. He always looks so miserable whenever he has to do anything presidential or bureaucratic but he’s on top of the world when he’s doing stuff like this. https://t.co/aIpVBbWxUl — Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) October 20, 2024

13.

@Nugjokes/X

14.

15.

The only two people who ever did it with total authenticity pic.twitter.com/UZi4aLVmer — Pericles ‘Perry’ Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) October 21, 2024

16.

DONALD: I don’t believe you really worked at McDonald’s, so I’m gonna do it.

KAMALA: I don’t believe you really worked at the White House, so… pic.twitter.com/7S7zVqoEbj — Marc Goldstein (@marc92gold) October 21, 2024

17.

18.

The crypto grifter to McDonald’s worker meme is undefeated https://t.co/heSATqn7qn pic.twitter.com/r5Ccbd5Rxn — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) October 16, 2024

19.

RFK Jr. watching Trump cook fries in seed oil at McDonald’s. pic.twitter.com/xPzOaRPeur — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) October 21, 2024

20.

America is the country where you learn the fate of your democracy at McDonald’s https://t.co/9Iasy4q5jW — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) October 20, 2024

Related memes:

