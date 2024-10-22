Advertisement
Memes

Trump McDonald’s memes take off after publicity stunt

“McDonald’s replaces The Hamburglar with another well known felon.”

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
Two panel image. On the left side we see a woman holding a sandwich at a drive through. On the right is Donald Trump standing in a drive-thru window.

Donald Trump McDonald’s memes are flooding the internet as the final weeks leading up to the election continue to read like a game of mad libs.

Featured Video

Over the weekend, former president Donald Trump threw on an apron and pretended to work at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s. 

Advertisement

Trump working at McDonald’s video

“I’m looking for a job, and I’ve always wanted to work at McDonald’s,” Trump claimed in a video. The 18-second clip went on to show him giving the appearance of doing work around the store.

Advertisement

Was Trump’s McDonald’s appearance a stunt?

Something that wasn’t initially made clear when the news of Trump “working” at the fast food joint first broke was that it was actually part of a closed event.

Unlike publicity stunts where other high profile public figures have briefly taken on service jobs, Trump was in a heavily controlled environment with his supporters masquerading as customers. The Washington Post noted that everyone was screened in advance and they were given whatever food Trump handed them in the 15 minutes he stood at the drive-thru window.

Advertisement

It will shock no one to learn that this publicity stunt wasn’t even to talk about the importance of service workers, minimum wage, or anything else of meaning to Americans. Rather, it was a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris, as Trump continues pushing his unsubstantiated claim that she lied about working at McDonald’s during college.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” he claimed.

During an appearance on The View the next day, Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, fired back at Trump for “cosplaying as a McDonald’s worker.”

Advertisement

“[Harris] actually worked in a McDonald’s,” he said. “She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture.”

Trump McDonald’s memes

Trump “working” at McDonald’s quickly became a meme embraced by both supporters and critics alike, albeit for very different reasons. While one side clowned on him for the vapid stunt, the other continued to praise every move he makes.

Advertisement

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

trump mcdonalds meme
@julieroginsky/X
Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

trump mcdonalds meme
@Nugjokes/X
Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

Advertisement

17.

18.

Advertisement

19.

Advertisement

20.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

2024 Election Donald Trump Memes McDonald’s Memes Politics Trump
First published:

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley
 
The Daily Dot