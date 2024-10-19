Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: Why right-wingers are big mad over a video showing a woman helping her grandma to vote, the backlash to Elon Musk making a change to the block feature on X, an explainer on the “ dark academia ” TikTok subculture, and a viral video of a McDonald’s worker offering free food after the entire night shift walked out .

After that, we’ve got a spooky version of “Meme History” for you.

Speaking of spooky: Did you take our weekly news quiz in yesterday’s newsletter? If not, go do it! If you answer the question correctly, you might win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt just in time for Halloween.

A TikTok grandma went viral for voting for Harris—now X users want her arrested

A heartwarming video of a woman helping her grandma vote in the 2024 presidential election has transformed into a massive voter fraud conspiracy theory among right-wingers online .

A forthcoming change to the block feature on X is sparking furious backlash—and speculation that the change was rolled out solely so Elon Musk can see his ex-wife’s posts .

Anchored in nostalgia for classic collegiate and prep school culture, dark academia is a TikTok subculture that embraces scholarly pursuits with a gothic, somber flair.

In the fast-paced world of fast food, one wouldn’t expect a whole team to walk out mid-shift .

By Kyle Calise

Meme History: Halloween Memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🎮 Video game prices have increased exponentially over the last couple of years, making it an expensive hobby. So this viral video showing how to get games at Best Buy for $10 is getting a ton of attention online.

👕 A former Skechers employee went viral on TikTok for exposing their workplace. The lifestyle and athletic brand, they said, apparently asked associates to wear risqué new work uniforms .

⛽ This driver is warning others to avoid what she describes as “bad gasoline” that can impact performance .

🍞 Is the Great Value white bread loaf from Walmart even a good deal ?

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers .

Here’s Obama on who really built the economy Trump inherited.