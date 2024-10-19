Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Our top stories today are about: Why right-wingers are big mad over a video showing a woman helping her grandma to vote, the backlash to Elon Musk making a change to the block feature on X, an explainer on the “dark academia” TikTok subculture, and a viral video of a McDonald’s worker offering free food after the entire night shift walked out.
After that, we’ve got a spooky version of “Meme History” for you.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🤬 VIRAL POLITICS
A TikTok grandma went viral for voting for Harris—now X users want her arrested
A heartwarming video of a woman helping her grandma vote in the 2024 presidential election has transformed into a massive voter fraud conspiracy theory among right-wingers online.
💬 TECH
Did Elon Musk change X’s block function just to see his ex-wife’s tweets?
A forthcoming change to the block feature on X is sparking furious backlash—and speculation that the change was rolled out solely so Elon Musk can see his ex-wife’s posts.
🧣 TRENDS
What is dark academia? Everything you need to know about this moody TikTok aesthetic
Anchored in nostalgia for classic collegiate and prep school culture, dark academia is a TikTok subculture that embraces scholarly pursuits with a gothic, somber flair.
🍔 LABOR
‘You strong because I would’ve left right along with them’: McDonald’s worker offers food for free after entire night shift walks out
In the fast-paced world of fast food, one wouldn’t expect a whole team to walk out mid-shift.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Halloween Memes
Here’s Obama on who really built the economy Trump inherited.