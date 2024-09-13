‘Sunbeam for the W every time!!’: Is the Great Value white bread loaf from Walmart even a good deal?

While some shoppers try to stretch their grocery budget as far as it can go regardless of the value proposition, others are wondering if the Great Value brand white bread from Walmart is really the best deal.

One man’s joke about the difference in volume between the Great Value branded sliced bread at Walmart and the Sunbeam Giant white bread sparked a discussion about the affordability of bread products among viewers.

In a video with over 646,000 views, TikTok user David Spencer (@davidspencer11) jokes about another package of bread loaf being larger. This difference in the size of the loafs—about four ounces, based on the packaging—might lead some shoppers to feel like they are being “finessed,” or taken advantage of.

“This is how you know we are getting finessed, part two,” he says in the video. “You got Great Value bread, right, alright, let me put this right here. Then you have this right here, Sunbeam, alright, I’m going to put this right here, next to each other. I want y’all to look at the difference. You see how they kind of cut half the loaf size? Yeah, we’re being finessed.”

Is Great Value really the best value?

While prices may vary region to region, Walmart’s Great Value white bread loaf remains one of the best values to consumers. It costs around $1, in most stores, for 20 ounces of bread, or about 24 slices.

Shoppers have frequently compared the Great Value brand to its full-price counterparts and found it to be of similar, if not superior quality.

What is the difference between Great Value and the Sunbeam loaf?

The two loaves of bread, as the poster points out, are two different sizes. However, that doesn’t mean customers are being scammed. As some viewers have pointed out, the Great Value loaf is 20 ounces, while the Sunbeam Giant loaf is 24 ounces, accounting for the additional slices of bread in the package. While the Great Value loaf comes in at $1.24, the Sunbeam loaf is closer to $3.

Viewers noted the difference pretty quickly, although not quite in the way that the poster described it.

“Half??? It’s like 3-4 slices shorter,” one commenter wrote. “Plus, GV is about half the price.”

“One bag cleeeeaaarrrlly intentionallllllly has more bread. No finessing. Finessing yourself thinking you being finessed,” one commenter wrote.

“One says 24 oz and the other says 20 oz. It’s basic math,” a commenter wrote. “24 is more than 20.”

How different are store brands compared to name brands?

Are you being scammed when you buy store brand? In general, no. Many store brands are very similar to the name brands. Some might even be the exact same recipe, with a different label used to sell the item, known as a practice called “private labeling.”

Multiple viewers suggested that because the grocery chain is known to create less expensive alternatives to name brands in this manner, it is not unlikely for the Great Value branded loaf to be a well-made imitation of another well-regarded brand.

“The real finesse is the fact that this are the same bread, just a different bag,” one commenter wrote. “I know because I’m a bread vendor.”

“My dad worked and retired from Hostess (Wonder bread). It’s the same bread,” another commenter wrote. “They just swap out the packaging.”

“My pops work at the bakery for all the breads, they made the exact same,” a commenter wrote. “One white bread brand is the exact same as the more expensive one.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Spencer via TikTok direct message regarding the video, as well as to Walmart via contact form.

