Why people are flooding a White House ICE tip line and trolling it with calls to arrest Elon Musk, how a Gen Z vs. Millennial fashion war is developing online, fans of the White Lotus marking the season finale with memes, and why millions of people are enthralled with a TikTok series called "The Group Chat."

Our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a "Decoding Fandom" column about stan culture and M3GAN 2.0.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

☎️ TROLLING

New White House tip line to report immigrants bombarded with calls to arrest Musk

A campaign calling for the deportation of Elon Musk is spreading on social media after the White House urged Americans to report undocumented immigrants to an ICE tip line.

A Gen Z vs millennial gym wear fashion war is developing online as youngsters trend toward oversized rather than tight-fitting outfits.

The White Lotus season three finale shocked fans and the internet responded with memes and cathartic laughter.

March Madness couldn’t compete with the excitement felt on TikTok this past weekend as users, brands, and celebrities all waited for the climactic Part 4 of the app’s most recent viral series: “The Group Chat.”

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘M3GAN’ stans pledge allegiance to their robot queen with ‘M3GAN 2.0’

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

🍔 A video from a McDonald’s worker showing how to make a Big Mac caught online eyes over the onions on the pre-cooked patties.

🍳 This chef revealed the real reason he’ll never eat hollandaise sauce from a restaurant.

🍊 A Minute Maid customer was about to enjoy a bottle of orange juice when she encountered a shocking ingredient as she read the label.

🚗 There seem to be as many opinions on Tesla Cybertrucks as there are drivers. But one plastic surgeon who drives one has a front seat to the “hate” some Cybertruck owners say they’re receiving.

🕙 Is it okay to call in to a restaurant to order food right before it closes? It’s an age-old question. Some people think it’s alright, while others consider it to be the height of rudeness.

🖥️ From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

DO YOU WATCH ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’?

➤‘The F-150 should be about 30 grand’: Expert says Ford Mavericks are going for $29,000 with employee pricing. Here’s how you can get it

