A heartwarming TikTok of a woman helping her grandma vote in the 2024 presidential election has transformed into a massive voter fraud conspiracy theory after making its way to X.

Featured Video

The footage, which has since been deleted from TikTok, shows a grandmother voting for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris after having the ballot explained to her by a woman.

“Ok, grandma. Do you want to vote for the first Black woman president ever?” the woman asks.

“Yea,” the grandma responds.

Advertisement

The woman goes on to help the grandmother mark her ballot before congratulating her on voting for “the first woman president.”

The reception on X was in stark contrast to the video’s feel-good nature. Right-wing provocateur Milo Yianoppolis shared the footage to his more than 308,000 followers while describing it as “Elder abuse.”

It wasn’t long before the video went viral among supporters of former President Donald Trump, who conspiratorially claimed that the footage was evidence of voter fraud.

Advertisement

“This should be illegal. This woman most likely has dementia,” one user replied.

“Why do Democrats love to abuse elderly people…” another questioned.

The video even earned a remark from X’s billionaire owner Elon Musk, who responded in agreement to a user who alleged that the woman would have been arrested had she helped the grandmother vote for Trump.

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok account which originally posted the video to inquire about its removal but did not receive a reply.

The video is now even appearing alongside hashtags such as #StopTheSteal, a term used by those who falsely claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

Numerous individuals even called for the woman in the clip to be taken into police custody.

“This is elder abuse and coercion. This woman should be in jail,” one user wrote. “Locate her and demand prosecution.”

Advertisement

This is elder abuse and coercion. This woman should be in jail. Locate her and demand prosecution. https://t.co/yaIL7xzvjr — Burross 🇺🇸  (@burross) October 16, 2024

Another argued that such scenarios are likely widespread before demanding that lawmakers pass legislation to deal with elderly voters.

“This is happening, and god knows how widely,” the user wrote. “Extremely hard to prevent. Probably there should be a piece of legislation to address electioneering amongst elderly and infirm.”

This is happening, and god knows how widely

Extremely hard to prevent

Probably there should be a piece of legislation to address electioneering amongst elderly and infirm https://t.co/85lD0uD7E1 — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

The incident highlights the conspiratorial hysteria that has taken hold of conservative voters, who will not accept any election outcome other than a total Trump landslide victory.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.