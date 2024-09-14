‘I worked my last shift at Skechers’: Worker can’t believe the T-shirt Skechers made them wear

A former Skechers employee went viral on TikTok for exposing their workplace. The lifestyle and athletic brand, they said, apparently asked associates to wear risqué new work uniforms.

Elliott (@bisexualwarlord) said in a September video that they recently quit their job. “Yesterday I worked my last shift at Sketchers,” they told viewers. They waited until they no longer worked at the store to share the embarrassing shirt that Sketchers managers apparently asked employees to wear. Their TikTok has amassed more than 178,900 views.

Elliot recorded the video from their room, where they showed viewers the T-shirts that workers were initially given. The shirt appears innocent. A plain black tee that included a Skechers logo on the front and had the brand’s name in large lettering across the back.

“I have a bunch of these ones,” Elliot said. “Just a regular [expletive] work shirt.”

But Elliot said that “a few months ago” workers received new shirts.

They then showed viewers the shirt in question. From the front, it looked like the original tee. It had the same Skechers logo in the top left-hand corner. But on the back of the shirt read, “JUST SLIP-IN.” Accompanying the text was an image of a foot entering a Sketchers shoe.

“Skechers has these shoes called Slip-Ins,” Elliot explained. “They have a built-in shoe horn at the back so you don’t have to bend over or anything to put on your shoe.”

Still Elliot was shocked by the T-shirts framing and/or verbiage. “I still can’t believe it,” they wrote in the accompanying video caption.

@bisexualwarlord the one im wearing is super hairy cause im using it as a sleep shirt now and i have 4 cats lol, but PLEASSSEEE i still cant believe someone designed that shirt and thought it was a good idea ♬ original sound – elliott🫶🏼

What are Skechers Slip-Ins?

The Sketchers Hands Free Slip-Ins are one of the brand’s most popular shoes. They are made with an exclusive Heel Pillow, according to Skechers website, that allow the shoe’s wearers to step in without bending over.

The Slip-Ins are relatively new shoes, created by Skechers in 2023. Among their benefits are that people with mobility issues don’t have to struggle to put their shoes on. Skechers advertises the Slip-Ins as such. “No Bending Over. No Touching Shoes. No Hassles,” its website reads.

The Slip-In brand has shoes “for every lifestyle,” ranging from work-appropriate shoes to sandals.

Viewers react to worker’s shirt

Elliott said that, since quitting, they now only sleep in the T-shirts that they received since working at Skechers.

And, like Elliott, others were similarly amused by the racy phrase on the store’s new gear.

“the way I’d wear this around my husband,” one woman quipped.

“NOT ON THE BACK,” another said.

“this is so funny but I’m so sorry that happened,” a third person added.

“the way I absolutely cackled, felt marginally uncomfortable, then cackled again lol,” a fourth user wrote.

Elliot’s post also led workers to reminisce on similarly embarrassing shirts they once wore.

“My hubby had a shirt that said ‘let’s spoon?’ on the back of it when he worked at Insomnia Cookies,” one woman admitted.

“Subway had one that said ‘Spicy’ and I wanted it so bad but my manager said no,” another worker said.

“my jimmy johns shirt used to say ‘freaky fast freaky fresh’ on the back,” a third person wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Elliott via TikTok comment and to Skechers by email.

