‘I go to Chevron, opinions?’: Woman issues warning about bad gasoline at pump amid recall. Here’s what to look for

A driver is warning others to avoid what she describes as “bad gasoline” that can impact performance.

TikTok user Tnellis (@tnellis) posted a viral video where she claims her gasoline business insider warned her of the poor quality gas companies are selling. While Tnellis didn’t specify how to tell if places sell bad gas, she did warn folks to pay attention to their car’s performance.

She labeled Circle K as a possible offender in her PSA, which racked up over 18,000 views.

PSA: A bad gasoline recall

A text overlay in the video reads: “PSA: Bad gasoline recall.” Nellis explains what she means by this. “So, I was putting my groceries away and I forgot to tell you guys something. This is a PSA to all the people that put gas in their car,” Nellis says. “My girlfriend works in the fueling industry and I guess there’s a good and a bad gas? Pretty much there’s been a recall for certain gas because it’s not ‘good’ in your car.”

She went on to discuss this distinction between the two types of gasoline. “So it’s not like it’s something else that we need to worry about,” she says. “But I thought you guys should know. So if you ever see your car like acting weird after you put gas, I would totally go back to the store. Let them know that their gas is not good.”

“My girlfriend also specified to not put gas in Circle K’s. Apparently Circle K had some of that bad gas that they had reported. So just make sure to stay away from those,” she added at the end of her clip.

‘Quality guaranteed’ fuel?

Circle K has a dedicated web page ensuring customer satisfaction with its gasoline. The brand deems its gasoline “Quality Guaranteed Fuel” and provides a dedicated phone line for folks to ring them up in the event that they aren’t happy with their purchase.

“If you experience a problem with our fuel, here’s what to do: Call 800 308 2570 customer service line within 2 days of the issue. Our customer reps will help you submit the right documentation to report the incident,” the chain writes.

Eight months ago, a rideshare driver posted to Reddit‘s r/lyftdrivers sub complaining about Circle K fuel. “I’ve been using Circle K gas and yesterday my car was acting a little funny. Has anyone experienced any issues after pumping at a Circle K?” they asked in their post.

And if you thought that Nellis’ TikTok was a bit of alarmist nonsense vying for views, unfortunately this doesn’t seem like the case. Circle K has admitted to “accidentally selling bad gas” on the same day it ran a promotion. The gas was “watered down” according to reports from a local news outlet.

They’re not the only business busted for diluting its fuel supply, either. A Conoco gas station in New Jersey was also found guilty of selling cheapened gas to customers on multiple occasions.

Motorists also decried this business they said sold them bad gas as well.

State regulations

Different state departments are in charge of monitoring and inspecting businesses’ gas pumps to assess quality/performance. Next time when you approach a pump, look for an inspection sticker. In the state of Kentucky, for instance, the Department of Agriculture is tacked with keeping fuel purveyors honest.

You might even come across a business that is not endorsed by its state’s governing inspection body. Like this Pennsylvania-based Reddit user came across when they were fueling up. The sticker was plastered on the pump in plain sight and it reads: “REJECTED.”

And if you’re concerned with getting the best fuel for your buck, Auto Blog published a list detailing the 55 top fuel brands in the country. These findings were based off surveys assessing the quality of fuel from numerous businesses. It should be noted, however, that Conoco was on this list. Maybe they didn’t visit that New Jersey-based one referenced earlier.

If you’ve found a regularly inspected spot you’re confident sells “top tier” gasoline, then it might behoove you to constantly frequent it. According to Consumer Reports, top tier gasoline is ultimately better for your vehicle and can extend the life of your engine.

TikTokers weigh in

There were numerous folks who said that they always get their gasoline from Costco and/or Sam’s Club. It seems that being a member of these pay-to-play fuel clubs is ultimately worth it, because they do sell top tier gas.

Nellis says that she, too, gets her gas from Sam’s Club: “I don’t know tbh. I get mine at Sam’s and no problems yet.”

One user on the application shared an anecdote about an experience they had at Circle K. It wasn’t a good one. “I knew it. I rarely use a different gas station than my regular. But maybe three times in the last year I’ve pumped at CK and my car will not turn on until like 10 min after. Also my A/C will not cool.”

And if you’ve got trust level of Dale from “King of the Hill” when it comes to things like this, there is a solution. One TikToker referenced that fact that there are gasoline test kits folks can use to measure fuel quality. “They have test kits that you can just put lil bit of gas and it tells you if it has water in it or not. Chevron for the win!”

You could purchase test kits online, like this reusable one, that provides a simple way to determine whether or not the gasoline you’re being sold is watered down or not. Of course, there are more advanced tools one could employ in this pursuit as well.

The Daily Dot reached out to Circle K and Nellis via email for further comment.

