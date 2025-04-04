Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Why the internet is obsessed with a random tree , some of the best memes to come out of Sen. Cory Booker’s record-breaking speech in Congress, why old conspiracy theories are being resurfaced amid a new virus in Russia, and why people are having dinner with their cats .

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.” Also, don’t forget to check out our “Hot on the Dot” section to see the most popular story on the Daily Dot yesterday!

P.S. — It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Cache Me Outside” shirt!

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🌳 INTERNET SUPERSTAR

The internet is obsessed with a random tree named Rodney with a 4.9-star rating

The hottest new tourist attraction is a four-and-a-half-year-old tree named Rodney.

➤READ MORE

🗳️ VIRAL POLITICS

Cory Booker memes flood social media after Senate marathon—20 of the best

Cory Booker memes took the stand this week before and after he finished his record-breaking speech against the Trump administration.

➤READ MORE

🔍 CONSPIRACY

New Russian virus revives old Ukrainian biolabs conspiracy

A new respiratory virus is reportedly spreading through Russia, drawing unevidenced conspiracies from Russian state media and social media users that it is the work of a Ukrainian bioweapon.

➤READ MORE

A woman posts a video that shows her eating dinner with her cat because a viral video suggested “it means so much to them.” Apparently, she’s not the only one who took this advice seriously.

➤READ MORE

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The teenager who bought a Tesla and got buyer’s remorse

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

