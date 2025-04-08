Newsletter: 📉 Memes rise as stock market tanks

Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: While the stock market is a disaster in the wake of Trump’s tariffs have sparked very funny memes , why people are searching about “soul separation” at Area 51 , why an expert is warning about installing carpet in your homes , and a waitress sharing a story about getting a note from customers that prompted others to share stories of harassment.

After that, our Associate Managing Editor Eilish tried a recipe that’s been mega-viral for years in her latest “Cooked” column.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

📉 EVERYTHING IS FINE

Stock market plunge dubbed ‘Orange Monday’ as Trump tariffs spark panic

The stock market plummeting has even got a anti-Trump name that’s gone viral. But seriously, there are so, so, so, many memes.

Some internet users are worried about “soul separation” at Area 51. Why is this becoming a trending Google deep dive?

👀 THE MORE YOU KNOW

‘Is it so bad?’: Environmental scientist says he would never install carpet in his house. Then he says yours may be toxic

An environmental scientist personally avoids installing carpet in his home. Now he’s explaining to users why the carpet in their homes could be toxic.

A surprising note left at one server’s table is prompting others to share stories of harassment they’ve experienced in the restaurant industry.

By Eilish O’Sullivan

Associate Managing Editor

I finally tried the Emily Mariko salmon rice bowl—3 years after it first went viral

I finally tried the Emily Mariko salmon rice bowl—3 years after it first went viral

Cooked is a bi-weekly column that tries out viral recipes so you don't have to.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💰 A Best Buy customer is going viral on Reddit after alleging that a $2,000 package never made it to him.

🍞 How would you react if you bought Uncrustables… only to find it still had crust on it?

🚗 No one wanted to help this couple after they were overcharged for a Hertz car rental. Commenters have stern suggestions.

🥚 The price of eggs are currently so high that people are using them as an incentive to sweeten business deals. That’s what one woman found out when she saw an unusual “For Sale” sign outside a house.

👛 A Target shopper almost lucked out on a dupe designer bag sold at the retailer.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail.

🔥 Hot on the Dot

This was the most read story on the Daily Dot yesterday:

➤ Audi dealership quotes driver $185 for oil change. Then he takes his car into a mom-and-pop shop

