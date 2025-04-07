Newsletter: 🚘 Wild first date ends with stolen car

Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: a woman’s viral first date story that ended with robbery , why conspiracy theorists are linking Trump’s tariffs to the Titanic , one woman’s efforts to “de-pill” her son, and the best strategies moms have for rebranding food for their kids .

After that, Mikael has a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A TikToker’s first date took a wild turn after her date claimed to need a phone from her car—and then stole it.

Conspiracy theorists are convinced Trump was sending them coded messages.

The Netflix show Adolescence struck a nerve with families due to its portrayal of cyberbullying and the Red Pill movement.

“My kids wouldn’t eat the crust on pizza until I told them it was a free bread stick,” one mom wrote.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

AOC didn’t collect her dead grandma’s Social Security checks

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐟 A rare doomsday fish washed up, and people think it’s a bad omen.

🥤 If you’re a Diet Coke girlie, buckle up—one woman just shared a horror story for soda stans everywhere.

🍴 Why are there two Texas Roadhouse locations right next to each other?

🍲 According to one person who has made it her mission to know, “Chili’s needs to chill.”

🍫 A TikToker has been left enraged after getting a lot more than he bargained for in a Hershey’s order from Shipt.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAD YOU HEARD OF THE ‘RED PILL’ MOVEMENT BEFORE TODAY?

