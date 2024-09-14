‘They’ve given out Madden 24’: Customer shares how to get video games at Best Buy for $10

Video game prices have increased exponentially over the last couple of years, making it an expensive hobby.

According to the website GamesIndustry, a game release that retailed for $59.99 in 2013, would be sold at $76.30 nowadays. But that price is nowadays closer to $118.73.

According to a Marketplace report, the rise in price can be largely attributed to the growing complexity of game development, higher salaries for developers, and the need to maintain games long after their initial release.

However, that is not to say gamers can no longer find highly affordable deals for their favorite video games. Recently, a TikToker went viral when he shared a daily Best Buy deal.

The details behind the deal

Popular TikTok account Book of Alpha (@gottfriedalpha) recently shared a Best Buy deal that had video game fanatics running to their closest stores.

In the video, which has garnered 244,800 views at the time of writing, the TikToker explained the deal, and some examples of video games viewers could get for cheap.

“Best Buy is doing this video game sale where they give away a video game for 10 bucks every single day,” he begins.

Giving some examples of the games on sale, the TikToker continues, “Some of the past days they’ve given out Madden 24 for 10 bucks. Sonic Superstar is also for 10 bucks.”

The TikToker concludes it’s a good opportunity for gamers to keep an eye on the site, so they can score a video game for cheap.

“Something to be on the lookout for,” he said.

While the Daily Dot team wasn’t able to find the exact deal the TikToker is referring to, there are several video games on sale at Best Buy for a similar price.

In the comments, some users are excited about the deal, while others are upset they might have missed it.

“I’m finally early,” wrote one user, to which the TikToker replied, “W.”

“Why am I only seeing this nowww?!?” exclaimed another.

“Just go on kinguin or g2a,” advised a third.

Why are Best Buy video games so cheap?

The retail giant has said it would stop selling physical media soon, amid almost consecutive quarters of sales declines. It also has lots of sales events and first-party exclusives.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Book of Alpha (@gottfriedalpha) via Instagram and TikTok message for comment.

