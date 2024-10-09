We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: People falling for a graphic deepfake of Vice President Kamala Harris, why people are flipping the hair of dolls from the show Wednesday, a woman warning of a new phishing scam , and an explainer of the “ Hopecore ” trend online.

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

An AI-generated video shows Harris talking about her sex life .

A viral trend involving plush Wednesday dolls has required an intervention from the actor Jenna Ortega herself.

A woman is warning people about what she claims is a new phishing attack involving Microsoft.

Hopecore is a relatively new meme trend where folks are posting feel-good videos of wholesome clips edited together to audio by various popular musicians.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fans react to being called toxic by movie studios

🛒 This little trick just made going through Walmart self-checkout so much easier . At least, that’s what this one person says.

🏠 A frustrated TikToker is offering a piece of advice for new renters : Don’t move into a downstairs apartment.

🤑 Can you still get student discounts if you aren’t a student?

🥩 This grill expert issued a viral warning about steaks being sold in parking lots .

☕ A Starbucks store manager went viral after sharing the real reason she quit .

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

Finally, an explanation for that viral carousel horse photo!