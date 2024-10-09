Advertisement
Newsletter: 🗣️ Graphic deepfake targets Kamala Harris

Andrew Wyrich
A side by side of Kamala Harris. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the bottom right corner.
Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: People falling for a graphic deepfake of Vice President Kamala Harris, why people are flipping the hair of dolls from the show Wednesday, a woman warning of a new phishing scam, and an explainer of the “Hopecore” trend online. 

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you. 

See you tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🤖 VIRAL POLITICS
Graphic deepfake circulates after Harris’ ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast appearance

An AI-generated video shows Harris talking about her sex life.

🙅‍♀️ POP CULTURE
Why are people flipping the hair of Wednesday dolls? Jenna Ortega responds: ‘Please don’t’

viral trend involving plush Wednesday dolls has required an intervention from the actor Jenna Ortega herself.

🎣 SCAMS
‘You can actually log in through your Gmail’: Woman issues warning about new Microsoft scam on the rise

A woman is warning people about what she claims is a new phishing attack involving Microsoft.

Hopecore is a relatively new meme trend where folks are posting feel-good videos of wholesome clips edited together to audio by various popular musicians.

Decoding Fandom, a web_crawlr column

By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor

People watching Movie in Theater with the words TOXIC prominent on screen.

Fans react to being called toxic by movie studios 

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 This little trick just made going through Walmart self-checkout so much easier. At least, that’s what this one person says.

🏠 A frustrated TikToker is offering a piece of advice for new renters: Don’t move into a downstairs apartment.

🤑 Can you still get student discounts if you aren’t a student

🥩 This grill expert issued a viral warning about steaks being sold in parking lots.

☕ A Starbucks store manager went viral after sharing the real reason she quit

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship. 

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

BASEBALL OR FOOTBALL? 

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Finally, an explanation for that viral carousel horse photo!

First published:

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

