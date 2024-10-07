Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, an immensely popular podcast. In their 40-minute conversation, Cooper and Harris talked about reproductive freedom, the vice president’s upbringing, motherhood, and her response to Trump’s claims about her.

But according to a deepfake posted online less than 24 hours after the episode was released, Harris shared “her bedroom secrets.”

Comedian Danny Polishchuk shared an AI-generated video of Cooper and Harris talking, in which Harris’ voice has been manipulated to say she’s the “First Hoe in Chief,” and “adventurous” in the bedroom as well as describe sexual acts she performs on her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

“He really loves to get pegged,” Polishchuk manipulated Harris’ voice to say. “He likes it when I put a ball-gag in his mouth and peg him while calling him my dirty little whore First Gentleman.”

Polishchuk also manipulated Cooper’s voice to say that only “whores and gay guys” listen to her podcast.

Kamala Harris Reveals Her Bedroom Secrets On Call Her Daddy Podcast pic.twitter.com/JUdwo2hoaQ — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) October 7, 2024

Polishchuk’s video also includes lewd descriptions of sex between Harris and Emhoff as well as mentions of Harris’ exes former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and actor Montell Williams.

Though Polishchuk’s post on X now includes a “Community Note” that tells users it is AI-generated, many still fell for it.

“This did not really happen?!? Did it?” an X user replied.

“Is this real,” another X user said.

“It’s wild that this is something Kamala would talk about confidently,” another X user responded.

Polishchuk’s deepfake of Harris and Cooper comes days after he was featured on CNN during a segment on how AI can influence the presidential election. The comedian created a deepfake of anchor Jake Tapper introducing the segment, which CNN played before “the real life Jake,” as he introduced himself, talked about deepfakes and AI-generated media.

“Well my silly AI videos are probably going to be illegal soon,” Polishchuk tweeted about his CNN collaboration. “Shoutout to @jaketapper for being a good sport about it.”

Well my silly AI videos are probably going to be illegal soon. Shoutout to @jaketapper for being a good sport about it. pic.twitter.com/A2MjQCQH9d — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) October 4, 2024

While disseminating deepfakes of elected officials and candidates is not illegal nationwide, doing so in California can draw repercussions.

Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the Defending Democracy from Deepfake Deception Act into law, making it punishable for online platforms to not block or label AI-generated content.

