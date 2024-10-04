We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: Why Bitcoin bros feel betrayed by Donald Trump , a server going mega-viral after confronting customers who dined and dashed , right-wingers cheering the destruction of a Taylor Swift guitar that a guy spent $4,000 on , and a woman warning against the iPhone iOS 18 update after it “bricked” her phone .

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Finally: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win our new “Click or Treat” sweatshirt just in time for spooky season.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“ This will be the biggest scam in all of defi ” posted one user.

In a viral video with more than 14 million views, a restaurant server follows a pair apparently attempting to dine and dash on a $157 check into the parking lot. Chaos ensues.

🎸 POP CULTURE

Conservatives cheer destruction of Taylor Swift guitar at youth charity auction

A viral video shows a man destroying what is claimed to be a guitar autographed by Taylor Swift , turning an auctioned keepsake into culture war kindling.

An Apple user is cautioning other consumers against iOS 18 after her phone, which she bought one year ago, stopped working the morning after the device was updated .

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Click or Treat” sweatshirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHICH ONLINE RETAILER IS AT THE CENTER OF A NEW (BUT DEBUNKED) CONSPIRACY THEORY REGARDING CHILD TRAFFICKING?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Restaurant tortilla chips

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ This traveler discovered a hack for getting as many drinks as you want through TSA. Does it work ?

🚙 In a viral video, an expert shared his picks for the five worst SUVs he’d never buy .

🥤 Here’s what really happens when you order ginger ale at a restaurant, according to a server.

🥖 Two Costco customers were left “pretty disappointed” after making an unexpected discovery about the supermarket’s rosemary parmesan bread.

📱 People trade in their phones all the time. But it doesn’t always go according to plan .

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Our hearts will go on for Stephen Colbert and Kate Winslet after this display.