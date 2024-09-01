‘I will never be asking for ginger ale again’: Server reveals what really happens when you order ginger ale at a restaurant

If you think you’re getting real ginger ale when you go out to eat, think again. In a viral TikTok video, a server says that some restaurants DIY the soft drink video and viewers are shocked.

In a video with over three million views, bartending TikToker Sophia (@20inthe20s) shows a “POV” of what happens behind the scenes when you order a ginger ale.

In the clip, she takes a clean glass and fills in three-fourths with a citrus soda called Starry. Then, she tops it off with a few pumps of Pepsi so that the color matches classic ginger ale.

What is ginger ale made of?

Classic ginger ale, like Schweppes or Canada Dry, is made from ginger, carbonated water, and sugar, among other ingredients. Typically, ginger ale is caffeine-free.

While the taste and look of Sophia’s concoction may mimic ginger ale, some viewers note that they order the drink because they can’t have caffeine. And Starry and Pepsi, both contain the stimulant.

“Um.. no.. I order ginger ale bc I can’t have caffeine… and I know most restraunts don’t carry it so I don’t even ask, but now i definitely will not be,” one writes.

“I would ask first because sometimes people get gingerale because it’s caffeine free,” another says.

“I get ginger ale because it’s caffeine free because my body doesn’t tolerate caffeine well…” a third adds.

Other servers respond

In the comments, some servers say they’ve made the same fizzy beverage in a pinch when regular ginger ale isn’t on the menu.

“No cus I never EVER knew this until I started serving and my mind was blown,” a server writes.

“We put a little bit of bitters in ours too to make ot taste like it,” another says.

“As a server i cantttt i did it one time because the bartender made it for me and i felt so bad nuh uh,” a third adds.

However, others say they avoid serving fake ginger ale.

“I never did this as a server it felt so wrong,” a commenter says.

“Bro i got caught one time never never never again the most awkward encounter ever,” another writes.

“As a server i’d rather tell people there’s no ginger ale. you’d be putting a lot of people in danger for doing this,” a third adds.

In a comment, Sophia clarifies “UPDATE MY RESTAURANT HAS GINGER ALE!!!! WE DON’T DO THIS BUT A LOT OF RESTAURANTS DOOOO DO IT. I can’t personally tell the difference taste wise! Try it!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sophia via email and TikTok direct message.

