‘I have no service’: Woman warns against iOS 18 update after it ‘bricked’ her iPhone 15 Pro

An Apple user is cautioning other consumers against iOS 18 after her phone, which she bought one year ago, stopped working the morning after the device was updated.

User Alyssa (@asliceofalyssa) posted a TikTok about her stressful experience when her iPhone 15 Pro unexpectedly entered emergency mode while driving to a pilates workout class. Her clip has reached over 10,500 views at this time.

She says that she called her husband for help, who suggested restarting her phone. She successfully turned it off but, when she tried to turn her phone back on, it wouldn’t start up again.

“I’ve tried everything,” Alyssa says. “I took off the case. I pressed every button a million times. Trust me, I tried. [The phone] is bricked. The new iOS update broke my phone.”

After making her way home from pilates, Alyssa called Apple Support for assistance.

Mixed opinions from iPhone users

In the comments of her post, other Apple users shared their mixed experiences with the iOS update released on Sept. 16.

One commenter said, “I’m not sure it’s the update. I had a 13 Pro that I’ve been on the beta for iOS 18 and I’ve never had an issue. Did you get your phone fixed?”

Another commenter agreed, and wrote, “I have the 13 pro max and I’ve been in beta and everything’s been fine.” However, they added, “I’ve heard nothing but problems with the 15. Did you backup your phone before updating?”

A third person offered advice: “Did you try volume up (release), volume down (release), power (hold until apple logo appears)?”

Alyssa responded, “Sure did!!! What finally worked HOURS LATER was plugging it into my MacBook directly and do that. Took about 4 tries with that method. Not even plugged into the wall or anything. So odd.”

Should other Apple users be concerned?

Alyssa has not been the only Apple user experiencing significant problems with this new iOS system. On Apple’s Developer Forum website, one user posted back in June that their iPhone 11 Pro Max was completely bricked after attempting to update to the next iOS 18 beta overnight. One forum user suggested connecting the phone to a computer, which is similar to the method Alyssa used to fix her phone.

Additionally, the Daily Mail wrote on Sept. 19 about several iPad models experiencing performance issues with iOS 18 along with iPad Pro owners being unable to turn their devices back on post-update. In response, Apple has pulled the update for the affected models.

The Daily Dot has reported on several complaints hurled at Apple recently, such as one Apple user accusing the company of crashing her iPhone just in time for their newest model’s release. Like Alyssa, this user had updated her iPhone 15 to the recently released iOS 18 but discovered the device was inoperable afterward.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alyssa via TikTok direct message and Apple via email for comment.

