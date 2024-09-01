‘And that’s why Monday I will be buying my third Honda CRV’: Expert shares his picks for the 5 worst SUVs he’d never buy

Car shoppers, beware. If you’re in the market for a new SUV, you might want to hear what this car expert has to say before you make a final decision.

Car-related TikTok creator Bev (@bevurly) has previously sparked conversation when he shared his opinion on which cars wouldn’t survive past 100,000 miles, which vehicles are known for engine failures, and five cars that could potentially “bankrupt” you.

Now, he’s back with a new video, which has garnered over 552,000 views at the time of writing, where he shares “five of the worst SUVs” he would “never buy or recommend.”

“I’m wearing a Snap On shirt, so I know what I’m talking about,” he says jokingly, referring to the well-known brand in the automotive industry that manufactures high-end tools often used by professional mechanics.

‘Older’ Nissan Rogue

The first victim on Bev’s list is the Nissan Rogue, specifically the older versions.

“The newer ones are a little bit better,” Bev notes. “But these had major transmission failures.”

According to the expert, the transmission on the older models of Nissan Rogue “would prematurely go out, almost guaranteed,” but the car manufacturer has patched the problem in the newer ones, “kind of.”

According to trusted car dealer CarFromJapan, owners of Nissan Rogues have markedly complained about the performance and reliability of their vehicles’ transmissions.

Common issues reported include stuttering during acceleration, delayed or unresponsive gear shifts, and loud whining noises, among other problems.

BMW X3

Next on the list of SUVs the expert doesn’t recommend, is the BMW X3.

“These were atrocious in the 2020 prior years,” Bev remarks. “These just had major problems overall through oil leaks, just major engine failures, et cetera.”

Many BMW X3 owners have previously complained about the vehicle, with one describing it as “life-ruining” due to a series of issues that surfaced immediately after purchase. For example, she says she spent thousands within one week just to keep it drivable.

“Just a bad buy,” Bev concludes.

Jeep Renegade

“This thing is overall just built terribly,” the expert says about the Jeep Renegade, the next vehicle on the list.

According to Bev, this SUV is “the worst build quality you could possibly find in a vehicle.”

A review by CarEdge seems to echo a similar feeling. The dealership reports that the Jeep Renegade has a reliability rate of 2 out of 5, and a satisfaction rate of 1 out of 5.

It also reported the most common issues a Jeep Renegade owner might face, such as choppy rides, uncomfortable seats, and limited visibility.

“There’s absolutely nothing good to say about it,” Bev sums up.

Ford Escape

Next in line of the worst SUVs to own, according to the expert, is the Ford Escape.

“Another just terrible build quality vehicle, major transmission issues, engine failures, just all of the above,” Bev remarks.

As reported by VehicleHistory, some of the Ford Escape model years, such as 2010, 2013, 2013, 2017, and 2020, experienced several issues.

For example, the 2010 Escape has 2,000 logged complaints, the 2013 Ford Escape has a staggering 16 recalls, and the 2020 model has “over 100 complaints and six recalls just two years out from its fourth-generation refresh.”

Chevrolet Equinox

“And lastly, we have [the Chevy Equinox],” the expert begins.

He points out the main issue with the vehicle, which according to him is the motor.

“Ecotec motor from Chevy, absolute dog [expletive],” he remarks. “Would never buy something with an Ecotec motor.”

According to the website ChevroletProblems, “Equinox owners have made 2,325 complaints over 16 model years,” with the main issues being “significant engine and hvac concerns”

“If you’re going to buy a Chevy, ask if it has an Ecotec so you cannot buy it,” the expert recommends.

In the comments, users are somewhat split in their opinions.

“I have an already 4-year-old 2013 Ford Escape (2.0 engine) without any problems,” reads one comment.

“I’m shocked my equinox has been amazing,” wrote a second user.

Others back up the TikToker’s claims, with one writing, “And that’s why Monday I will be buying my third Honda CRV.”

“Snap On shirt does validate this information,” a fourth commenter jokes.

The Daily Dot team has reached out to Bev (@bevurly) for further comment via TikTok messaging and comments.

