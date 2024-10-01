‘In the same Dodge Dart’: Customers dine and dash on $157 check. Server follows them into the parking lot

In a viral video with more than 14 million views before its deletion, a restaurant server follows a pair apparently attempting to dine and dash on a $157 check into the parking lot. Chaos ensues.

TikTok user Pierce (@pierce.e_) posted the video on Friday. It starts with a photo of Pierce and three of her co-workers posing behind the bar at the Crab Station Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Fort Worth, Texas. The on-screen caption reads, “POV: You try to dine-n-dash us.”

Next, the video cuts to the parking lot of the restaurant. The scene unfolds to the tune of Chopin’s “Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono.”

One of Pierce’s co-workers, Rhaissa, is standing outside of a black sedan with two people inside. The occupant in the passenger side of the car bows her head and hides her face from the camera. The woman on the driver’s side rolls down the window and says something about cash.

What happens next?

However, no cash appears, and the woman shortly thereafter raises the window again. Rhaissa goes around to the passenger side, where the woman in that seat continues hiding her face. “Hey, baby! Do you want to pose for the camera real quick?” Rhaissa asks.

Then, Pierce reveals the full amount of the bill: $157. Rhaissa continues to vent her frustration about the situation. She indicates the couple said they were going to the vehicle to get cash to pay the bill. Additionally, Pierce questions whether the couple did this same exact thing the day before successfully.

Rhaissa and the women continue to exchange words. At one point, the woman seems to claim that a manager comped their meal due to bad service. That’s when a man who apparently is the only manager on-site arrives at the scene and doesn’t recognize the pair.

Viewers react to the dine and dash

In the caption, Pierce writes, “In conclusion, don’t come to a seafood restaurant if you can’t afford your big backs.” In the comments, viewers didn’t hold back with their opinions on this specific situation and people who dine and dash in general.

“My local seafood boil restaurant puts up pictures of the people who dine-and-dash by the front food,” wrote one viewer.

A second user admired Pierce’s bedside manner. “The pose after you said record me.”

“They tried to do this 2xs in a row at the SAME RESTAURANT?!” wrote a third viewer.

A server said they aren’t allowed to do this at their job. “Ohhhhh I wish my job would let us do this, but we get WRITE UPS if someone dines-and-dashes on us,” they wrote.

Someone else asked, “What ended up happening?”

In an update, the server from the video and her co-worker explain that they posted the video to raise awareness about the struggles servers face at work. They did not intend, they say, for the people in the video to be harassed as a result. Additionally, they reveal that at least one of the alleged dashers is a minor.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pierce via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to the Crab Station via website contact form for comment.

