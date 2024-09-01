‘I’m doing this for my 13 hour flight’: Traveler discovers hack for getting as many drinks as you want through TSA. Does it work?

One part of air travel that many aren’t thrilled about is going through security checks.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has kept its rules relatively consistent since its inception 22 years ago, but that doesn’t mean everyone knows or follows them.

In fact, one of the most commonly broken rules, whether due to ignorance or forgetfulness, is the 3-1-1 liquids rule—3.4 ounces or less per container, 1 quart-sized bag per person, and 1 bag per traveler.

Even for those who understand it, this rule can feel restrictive, especially given the high cost of food and drinks at the airport. This leaves travelers to devise clever hacks to bypass TSA’s liquids restrictions.

Recently, one woman sparked conversation when she shared a PSA on how to bring as many drinks as you want on the plane.

How does it work?

TikTok user Lasha (@lashalayy) went viral with a clever hack for getting liquids past TSA in your carry-on bag.

In the clip, which has garnered over 2.9 million views at the time of writing, Lasha reveals the various drinks she’s bringing on her flight. The trick? They’re all frozen.

“Fun fact: If you FREEZE your drinks, TSA can’t take them,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

The same hack has gone viral on TikTok before. But as Lasha writes in the caption of her video, “Alot of ppl dont know this but yeah. Freeze your drinks solid!”

Will this hack actually fly with TSA?

According to the “What Can I Bring” guideline on TSA’s official website, frozen liquids are indeed allowed. But there are a few caveats.

All liquids must be frozen solid to pass the screening. If your drink is partially melted, slushy, or has liquid at the bottom, “they must meet 3-1-1 liquids requirements.”

Medically necessary gel ice packs, however, are permitted in any form you bring them.

‘When I say new level unlocked’

In the comments, some users were ecstatic to learn this information, while others had their doubts.

“When I say new level unlocked,” wrote one user. “I never knew this!! But it makes so much sense.”

“In Texas that’ll melt before I even get halfway there,” remarked another, to which Lasha replied, “I fly outta Texas all the time drink whatever liquid it form n u good to go bby.”

“Nah the wouldn’t let that pass in Europe,” wrote a third. Lasha responded, stating, “UK gave me no trouble.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lasha via Instagram DM and TikTok messaging. And to TSA via email for further information.

