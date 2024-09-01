‘LIED to me and admitted it’: Woman switches entire family from AT&T to Verizon, trades iPhones. 9 months later, she gets a $550 charge

When switching phone providers, an attractive offer given by some carriers involves a trade-in deal.

This requires one to swap their old devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches, in exchange for a credit that can be used to purchase a new device or applied to one’s bill.

However, this doesn’t always go according to plan. Recently, one user has sparked discussion when a phone carrier “reassessed” the value of her device. Months after she traded it in.

Woman calls out Verizon

TikTok creator @thecliffnotesgal, who is known for summarizing long or multi-part videos on the platform, called out Verizon for allegedly “lying” to her about the trade-in value of her iPhone.

“Verizon LIED to me and admitted to it,” she wrote in the recently posted video’s text overlay.

In the clip, which has garnered over 90,800 views at the time of writing, she frustratedly relays the story.

“Hi, Verizon,” she begins. “Thanks for screwing me over.”

Thecliffnotesgal proceeds to explain how she recently made the switch to Verizon after being with AT&T for 15 years, due to poor coverage in her area.

“So I visited the Verizon on Segan Lane and Baton Rouge,” she explains. “Y’all had a great deal. Trade in our two iPhones, which were in great condition, and only the last recent model.”

The creator says Verizon set the trade-in value of her two iPhones at $900 per phone combined with the promo, which she thought was a great deal.

“Lovely,” she says sarcastically. “We made the move, the entire plan of five numbers.”

However, the TikToker alleges she was hit with an unexpected charge months after she made the switch.

“Nine months later, my bill shows a charge of over $550 on top of the service,” she recounts.

The TikToker immediately sprung into action and called customer support, where she says she communicated “with a gentleman named Reeves”—who she alleges wasn’t of much help.

“Reeves tells me the charges [were] because y’all assessed the value and decided the phones weren’t worth $900,” the TikToker retells. “So you charge us the difference.”

Frustrated, @thecliffnotesgal allegedly asked Reeves, “You’re telling me I should expect Verizon to lie to me about being charged an arbitrary amount on a phone that you had for nine months?” To which he allegedly replied, “Yes.”

The creator then says she told the customer support agent she’d be looking into other carriers.

Now, she wants Verizon to set things right by explaining why they “lied” to her, and why they “won’t fix this.”

“I was with AT&T for 15 years, probably would have been with you longer or until I died,” she concluded. “But now you [expletive] me off.”

There have been no updates to the story since @thecliffnotesgal posted her video five days ago.

What is Verizon’s trade-in offer?

On Verizon’s website, the carrier explains how an iPhone trade-in deal works. You bring in your old iPhone, and they assess its value based on the model, condition, and market demand.

Once you receive the trade-in value, you can use it to upgrade to a newer model or apply it as credit toward your phone bill.

However, some users have reported issues with this offer. For instance, one woman shared that her entire family traded in their old iPhones for newer models and were promised two free Apple Watches with their trade-in.

But later, they were shocked to find their phone bill included a $600 charge related to the Apple Watches. Verizon did not respond to The Daily Dot’s request for comment regarding that TikTok video.

In the comments, some users say this issue is common, while others are shocked at the length of time that passed before the value was assessed.

“Same thing happened to so many of my friends,” chimed in one user. The original creator responded to them, writing, “How are they getting away with this?”

“Nine months is WILD!” wrote another.

“File a claim with your attorney general,” advised a third commenter. “It will go to Verizon and they will have to review and respond.”

The Daily Dot team has reached out to @thecliffnotesgal for additional comment via email and Instagram Direct Message, and Verizon via email.

