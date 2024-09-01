‘Pretty disappointing’: Costco shoppers notice something strange about $8 Rosemary Parm bread

Two Costco customers were left “pretty disappointed” after making an unexpected discovery about the supermarket’s rosemary parmesan bread. Meg and Maddie are a mother-and-daughter duo who front the @floridamomof3 TikTok account. In this particular video, which amassed 502,700 views, the pair made their disappointment clear, as they showed the camera a loaf of bread.

At first appearance, the $7.99 confection seemed normal.

“We love buying all of their bread that they bake fresh here. Think they bake it every day. It’s usually warm,” they explained. “But we just noticed that now, instead of two loaves, they’re only selling one for the same price of what it used to be.”

Meg and Maddie didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

As the pair emphasized their disappointment, commenters weighed in on this crummy conundrum.

“I just bought some fresh bread at Costco and it molded in 2 days,” one shared.

“I got mine today for $5.99,” another claimed.

“They also did this with the olive oil,” a third lamented. “It used to be a 2 pack and now it’s a 1 pk of the same size for the same price.”

However, other commenters noted that there might be a reasonable explanation for this change.

“It’s still a good deal for one loaf,” one opined.

“The loaf is twice the size guys!” another pointed out.

A former Costco worker in the comments also reassured the pair that they were still getting value for their money. They claimed that the two-pack used to be two 1lb loaves, while the new one is now a 2lb loaf: meaning that, presumably, the value remains the same.

While the Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the weight of the two-pack, a Reddit picture seems to confirm that the bread is now sold at a 2-lb weight.

Nonetheless, the pair weren’t the only ones to notice this change. One Redditor expressed an identical complaint, while nutrition site Eat This Not That confirmed that a two-pack of bread for the same price was previously available before the 1pk of bread.

Costco didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.



