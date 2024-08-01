Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: An ex-Chipotle worker’s revenge on a customer who made a “massive” order late at night backfiring, Fox News facing ridicule online after one host demanded to see proof that Trump’s VP pick JD Vance made love to a couch, why Flavor Flav is spending a lot of time with the USA water polo teams at the Olympics, and a Food Lion customer warning others after she was “robbed” at self-checkout.
After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🌯 LABOR
Ex-Chipotle worker says he lost job for making revenge bowl for ‘massive’ 10pm order. Then the customer responds
A former Chipotle got fired after trying to get revenge on a customer who made a “massive” order at 10pm.
🛋️ VIRAL POLITICS
‘You better have video’: Fox News demands proof of couch over JD Vance rumors
Fox News is facing ridicule online after host Jesse Watters demanded to see video of JD Vance making love to a couch.
🥇 OLYMPICS
What’s Flavor Flav doing at the Olympics? Instagram comments lead to USA Water Polo team connection
The Hall of Fame rapper has been spending a lot of time with the USA water polo teams.
🛒 WTF
‘I was conned’: Food Lion customer warns against Tap and Pay after woman ‘robbed’ her in self-checkout
One Food Lion shopper was at the center of an unusual theft. Detailing the incident in a video shared on TikTok, she has since captivated over 24,000 viewers with her story—and its unlikely villain.
By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor
Will Green Day get the Tenacious D treatment? No
Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🧳 One Southwest Airlines passenger’s suitcase looks like it was literally transported inside of the airplane’s engine; that’s how torn up and seemingly burned it appears.
💳 What are the 5 worst credit cards you can get? One finance expert went viral for sharing their findings.
📚 The Kindle girlie aesthetic is dominating BookTok. Here’s what you need to know about it.
🥪 An Instacart customer was displeased that her order of deli sandwiches—just over two pounds of food priced at about $16 by Costco—came to $54 purchased through the delivery service.
🏠 In a viral video, a tenant said their rent went up from $2,300 to $5,291 a month. Commenters were equally frustrated with the rental market.
💸 A woman says she lost $150 to a subscription service that linked to her digital wallet without her knowing, and she’s warning others not to synch their information to Apple Pay.
📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?
