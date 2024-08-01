We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: An ex-Chipotle worker’s revenge on a customer who made a “massive” order late at night backfiring, Fox News facing ridicule online after one host demanded to see proof that Trump’s VP pick JD Vance made love to a couch, why Flavor Flav is spending a lot of time with the USA water polo teams at the Olympics, and a Food Lion customer warning others after she was “robbed” at self-checkout .

A former Chipotle got fired after trying to get revenge on a customer who made a “massive” order at 10pm.

Fox News is facing ridicule online after host Jesse Watters demanded to see video of JD Vance making love to a couch .

The Hall of Fame rapper has been spending a lot of time with the USA water polo teams.

One Food Lion shopper was at the center of an unusual theft. Detailing the incident in a video shared on TikTok, she has since captivated over 24,000 viewers with her story —and its unlikely villain.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Will Green Day get the Tenacious D treatment? No

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🧳 One Southwest Airlines passenger’s suitcase looks like it was literally transported inside of the airplane’s engine ; that’s how torn up and seemingly burned it appears.

💳 What are the 5 worst credit cards you can get ? One finance expert went viral for sharing their findings.

📚 The Kindle girlie aesthetic is dominating BookTok. Here’s what you need to know about it .

🥪 An Instacart customer was displeased that her order of deli sandwiches—just over two pounds of food priced at about $16 by Costco—came to $54 purchased through the delivery service .

🏠 In a viral video, a tenant said their rent went up from $2,300 to $5,291 a month . Commenters were equally frustrated with the rental market.

💸 A woman says she lost $150 to a subscription service that linked to her digital wallet without her knowing, and she’s warning others not to synch their information to Apple Pay.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

HAVE YOU WATCHED ANY OF THE OLYMPICS SO FAR?

Are celebs bad for the election?