‘You better have video’: Fox News demands proof of couch over JD Vance rumors

Fox News is facing ridicule online after host Jesse Watters demanded to see video of JD Vance making love to a couch.

In a segment on Monday evening, Watters claimed that the online joke involving Vance and living room furniture was orchestrated by the Democratic Party before asking for evidence of such an act.

“If you’re going to accuse someone of having sex with a couch, you better have video,” Watters said.

Watters: If you're going to accuse someone of having sex with a couch, you better have video! pic.twitter.com/a0JIQ7XvlW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2024

The joke, which was started organically by an X user on July 15, claims that Vance admitted to sticking his penis into “an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions” in his 2016 book, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

While the claim obviously isn’t real, the internet can’t seem to get enough, flooding social media with jokes and memes ever since. Watters’ insistence that the joke is part of a grand conspiracy—comparing it to Democratic “hoaxes” like Russiagate and COVID-19—is only helping to keep it alive.

“BREAKING: Jesse Watters demands JD Vance-couch sex tape,” one user said.

BREAKING: Jesse Watters demands JD Vance-couch sex tape https://t.co/NgqnmFGqi1 — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 30, 2024

In longer clips from the show, Watters was visibly enraged over the joke as well as the consensus of many online that Vance is downright “weird.”

“ive never seen him this mad before,” one user said of the segment.

ive never seen him this mad before pic.twitter.com/12GdLBzVzg — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 30, 2024

Watters quickly found himself roped into the joke as well, with countless users joking that he too was likely sexually attracted to couches.

“Jesse Watters really wants to say fucking couches isn’t weird if it’s your couch,” another said. “Probably a fellow couch fucker. You can see it in his eyes.”

Jesse Watters really wants to say fucking couches isn't weird if it's your couch. Probably a fellow couch fucker. You can see it in his eyes

pic.twitter.com/37QYTYvkds — SMACK DVD the Musical (@BeersWithAndres) July 30, 2024

Many argued that Watters’ long-winded tirade was only serving to bring more attention to the joke.

“Jesse Watters, you fucking idiot, neither Kamala nor her surrogates accused Vance of fucking a couch, it’s a MEME! You stupid douchebag, it’s a MEME!!!” another said.

Jesse Watters, you fucking idiot, neither Kamala nor her surrogates accused Vance of fucking a couch, it’s a MEME! You stupid douchebag, it’s a MEME!!! https://t.co/ZgtZCzrccF — Jefferi XCX 🥥🌴 (@starwart1) July 30, 2024

The couch meme was already showing impressive longevity before Watters’ segment. And now the Fox News host has unintentionally guaranteed that it will continue to follow Vance closer to the 2024 presidential election.

