‘You kinda ate him up’: Ex-Chipotle worker says he lost job for making revenge bowl for ‘massive’ 10pm order. Then the customer responds

A former Chipotle worker decided to retell a story explaining why he got fired from the restaurant, prompting the customer harmed by the incident to respond.

In a viral TikTok video titled “The Chipotle Incident” that has amassed over 1.3 million views and 160,000 likes, user Life According to Eli (@lifeaccordingtoeli) retold the story of what lead to his firing.

“So just over a year ago, I lost my job at Chipotle for making this bowl and I thought it as about time for me to retell the story because I think it’s honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever done,” he said.

‘The Chipotle Incident’

The man then explained that he was in the midst of closing the store when he received a big online order. Someone ordered “12 different bowls,” including one that requested sour cream.

“Who orders 12 Chipotle bowls at 10 o’clock at night?” the man asked. Nonetheless, Eli said he made all of the food. Though he also admitted that while making the last bowl, he added far too much of one ingredient.

“When I got to the last bowl, it said ‘Extra sour cream,’” he said. “And I don’t know what came over me, but I just kept putting more and more scoops of sour cream on the bowl .”

He added so much extra sour cream that the customer was unable to enjoy their meal. The former Chipotle worker also admitted that he snapped a photo of the bowl to send to his friends.

Three weeks later, the man’s boss finally addressed the incident.

Revenge gone viral

“We go back to his office and he sits me down and says ‘This isn’t gonna be a very fun chat,’” Eli reported.

Apparently, the woman had posted the bowl she received on TikTok and it had gone viral, racking up 7 million views. The comments section was also riddled with messages “bashing” Chipotle.

“It was just a PR nightmare,” the worker admitted.

Then the man’s boss revealed email exchanges he had with corporate and security camera footage of him making the bowl and taking a picture of it.

The man allegedly quit his job after the confrontation with his boss. The Daily Dot covered the original incident in a previous post.

Viewers call out the ex-Chipotle worker

In the clip’s comments section, many called out the TikToker for his behavior.

“Nah she cooked you bro,” user Stel Pappas wrote. “She posted the receipt and it was just one bowl and ordered at 8:30.”

In response to the new clip, the customer decided to offer up more details about the incident a viral slide show uploaded by Beccado1 (@beccado1).

“One thing about me, I always come with receipts,” the video’s description read.

The slideshow included a Chipotle receipt from the alleged day of the order. It indicated that he only ordered one bowl and the pick up time for the order was 8:30pm, not 10pm.

“Yeah I think I told the story so many times to so many people that I mixed up what really happened,” Eli replied. “Turns out I just screwed with her order for no reason and deservingly lost my job.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Eli and Chipotle via email, user Beccado1 by TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

