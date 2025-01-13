Newsletter: 🏨 Unbelievable hotel room discovery

Featured Video

Today’s top stories are about: breaking news about a ‘furry’ hacker breaching Scholastic, a woman who found something strange growing in her hotel room , Mel Gibson appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast while his house burned down, and an expert tip about warming up you car in the winter .

After that, Mikael has a “Your Password Sucks” column for you.

The data includes a mix of names, email addresses, phone numbers, and home addresses.

“In 18 years in the hotel industry, I’ve never witnessed this before,” one commenter wrote .

💊 CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Mel Gibson’s Malibu home burned down while he promoted ivermectin on Joe Rogan

He said the drug cured three of his friends’ cancers .

🚗 THE MORE YOU KNOW

Expert shares the right way to warm up modern cars. It’s not how you think

A TikToker debunked a common myth about warming up your car in the winter.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Your cell phone location data is in the hands of data brokers and now hackers. Here’s how to limit your exposure

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🪲 An expert revealed how you can keep your windshield clean during lovebug season.



🍦 A woman was shocked and upset when she ordered a Dairy Queen Blizzard but the worker didn’t turn it upside down.



🔨 A Home Depot worker claimed her position is the “easiest job ever,“ but not everyone agrees.



🩺 A woman on TikTok discovered her insurance charged her for routine questions at the doctor’s office .



🐶 Here’s a deep dive into the “ Dog Closing His Eyes Halfway ” meme that’s blowing up on TikTok.



🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

