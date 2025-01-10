‘A lot of people think…’: Expert shares the right way to warm up modern cars. It’s not how you think

An Australian-based car fanatic is going viral on TikTok after he shared the proper way to warm up your vehicle when it’s cold outside.

Featured Video

Jasim (@motoringfan1) starts his video with an eyebrow-raising declaration. “Warming up your car is a myth,” he says. “At least it is for modern-day cars.”

But if you’re wary of driving on potentially icy roads without letting your vehicle warm up, Jasim says there is a right way to do this. He includes the caveat, though, that his advice was tailored to “modern cars in regular climates.”

“It may vary if you reside in extreme conditions,” Jasim wrote in his video’s accompanying caption. As of Wednesday, the expert’s video showing viewers how to properly warm up their engine amassed 330,700 views.

Advertisement

What does the car expert recommend?

Jasim says that “modern-day cars” that have been sitting outside during cold temperatures don’t need a ton of time to warm up.

Jasim says that “a lot of people think” the best way to warm up their vehicle is by turning it on and letting it run idle in their driveway. But Jasim says this advice is dated.

“That’s not the case, guys,” he says.

Advertisement

Instead, Jasim recommends starting up your vehicle, waiting 10 to 15 seconds, and then driving immediately. Perhaps, most importantly, he says to keep your car under “low load” while driving.

“You keep it under 3,000 RPM [and] stay off the boost,” he says. “If you do that for 15 minutes, you’re good to go.”

Other experts have echoed a similar sentiment. Earlier in the week, a mechanic said the best—and fastest—way to heat your car’s engine is to let it idle for just 15 to 20 seconds before driving it.

Why do modern cars not need to idle when it’s cold?

Modern vehicles generally don’t need to idle when cold because of advanced engine management systems, like electronic fuel injection, which help to control the air-fuel mixture regardless of temperature. This allows for your car’s engine to operate normally even on a cold day.

Advertisement

Idling, in other words, is a thing of the past, especially since cars today come to temperature more quickly and efficiently.

Consumer Reports’ chief mechanic confirmed that Jasim’s advice is sound. In fact, he said that there’s no need to let your car keep running if the windshield has been defogged and the cabin is warm.

“Cars have improved in technology to the point where your engine is fully lubricated within 20 to 30 seconds,” reads a write-up on its website. “By the time you get in, start the car, put on your seat belt, and get comfortable, the engine might not be fully warm. But it’s completely lubricated, and it’s okay to drive at this point.”

Advertisement

Viewers are skeptical

In the comments section of Jasim’s video, several users said they’d rather spend more time letting their car warm up.

“I always warm my car,” one viewer said. “I will never sit inside a freezing car.”

Another echoed a similar sentiment. “I still choose to warm my car,” they wrote. “I’ve seen what happens when the temperature gauge is under normal temperatures. Rather be safe than sorry.”

Advertisement

“Is the ice melted off my car? NO,” another quipped. “I will idle as long as I need.”

Others agreed with Jasim’s assertion that his advice wouldn’t work for those living in extremely cold areas.

“Not when it’s -40 degrees outside, big man,” one user wrote.

“Try doing that when the temperature is -30 Celcius,” another said.

Advertisement

“Yeah, nah, I live where it goes -40 I’m good,” a third viewer added.

And some simply refused to believe that modern cars don’t need to sit idle.

“You must warm up your car, ask any qualified mechanic,” one commenter said.

“5 minutes at least. Why chance it?” another asked.

Advertisement

“That’s not true. You need to warm up your car, so that all the oil at the bottom of the pan circulates,” a third viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jasim via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.