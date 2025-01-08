‘Costing you’: Woman warns never answer this question at the doctor. Then she shows this $60 charge—and this $90 one

Dissatisfaction with healthcare in the United States has been a growing concern for many. From surprise medical bills to hidden fees, patients often find themselves navigating a complex and costly system with little transparency.

Adding to the frustration, TikTok user Rachel (@rachelnkim) recently shared her experience of being charged for routine questions during an annual doctor visit.

In her video, which has since garnered over 465,000 views, she wonders if other viewers have experienced the same thing.

Which doctor questions come with a price?

“I just found out that when you go to the doctor’s every year, and they’re asking you if you are having any … sad thoughts or any questions about your alcohol and substance issues, they are charging your insurance company money to ask you those questions,” she said in her video.

According to Rachel, her insurance was billed $60 for the alcohol use question and $30 for the mental health screening.

In the video, she includes screenshots of both charges, labeled “Annual Alcohol Screen 15 min” and “Brief Emotional/Behav Assmt.”

While the charges surprised her, she noted, “I’m offended that my mental health is less money than my alcohol issues.”

“That questionnaire on your yearly doctor visit just cost you $100,” Rachel added in the caption. “The healthcare industry is cwwiminnall.”

Other similar stories

Countless people have shared shocking and seemingly absurd charges on their hospital bills, making this a widespread and frustrating issue.

For instance, one woman shared that her friend, who had just given birth, was billed for the baby’s bassinet, which the hospital categorized as an extra room.

In another heartbreaking case, a grieving mother said she was charged $340 for the doctor’s confirmation of her daughter’s death—a process she described as taking just a few seconds.

In yet another example, a couple reported a $4,000 charge for the father’s skin-to-skin contact with their newborn baby.

However, it’s important to note that patients can dispute charges with their hospitals.

As per PatientRightsAdvocate.org, disputing unexpected medical charges involves requesting an itemized bill, reviewing it for errors, and contacting the hospital’s billing department to address discrepancies. Additional support is also available through patient advocates or legal protections like the No Surprises Act.

Viewers are outraged

In the comments section, viewers expressed frustration at the current state of healthcare in the U.S. Other viewers provided additional information.

“Healthcare is wiiild,” stated one viewer.

“Med student here. were trained to ask that on every encounter,” noted another. “Didn’t even know it was charged on insurance but i promise you your doc isnt scamming anyone, its just literally their job.”

“Is America okay?” asked a third sarcastically.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rachel via TikTok comments.

