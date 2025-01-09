‘20 dollars at Walmart and AutoZone’: Expert exposes how you can keep your windshield clean during lovebug season

As every Southern driver knows, there’s nothing quite like bug season. You may usually keep your car clean and pristine, but when the bugs start coming in, you often have to give up and let your car be covered with the carcasses, only to scrape them off later.

While there are ways to remove bugs from one’s car, standard car accessories and products may not be able to completely deal with the issue.

That’s where the TikTok account for Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice) comes in. On their page, they offer car enthusiasts a ton of advice about which cars to get and how best to maintain them.

Now, they have a product that could help you finally deal with the problems associated with bug season for good.

How do you keep your windshield clean during lovebug season?

In a video with over 491,000 views, a mechanic for Royalty Auto Service explains that a specific kind of windshield wiper blade on the market is incredibly effective at removing bugs from windshields. At least, according to them.

The difference, they say, is that the Scrubblade Wipers, as they are called, have two layers with “little triangles on there, so it’s almost like alligator skin or snakeskin.”

“As it wipes across the windshield, it cleans the windshield,” the mechanic explains.

While viewers may have doubts, the mechanic insists that he’s had them on his car “through lovebug season,” which he illustrates with a picture of a car covered in dead lovebugs.

“This thing made it through lovebug season and definitely kept the windshield cleaner,” he states, adding that he’s had them on his car for 4 months.

Do these blades really stop bug buildup?

On Scrubblade Wipers’ website, the company claims that its blades are more effective at removing water and debris, like bugs, than their competitors, showing a series of graphs demonstrating that fact.

While the methodology of this study is not given, reviewers seem happy with the blades’ ability to remove bugs.

“Seriously, these things help scrape the nastiest bugs and road grime off the windshield and appear to be able to last a long time. What else do you want from a wiper blade?” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

“I’ve hit some massive bugs here in Utah but these wipers leave nothing behind,” offered another.

That said, a few reviewers claimed mixed or average effectiveness, so one’s success with the product may vary.

In the comments section, users expressed their annoyance at the current state of the wiper blade market.

“I’ll try these if i can can get more then 2 months out of them!” exclaimed a user. “Wiperblades now a days are complete junk. don’t last anywhere near like they used too!”

Others said that they’ve found success using the mentioned product.

“Ran some on my semi for a couple hundred k miles. Good product that holds up,” stated a commenter.

“I sell them at my work. I have them on all my vehicles,” wrote a second. “Helpful tip. Clean your glass first. otherwise you might get a little hop until they break in.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Scrubblade Wipers via email and Royalty Auto Service via website contact form.

