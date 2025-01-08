‘Why is there no one ever available to help me?’: Home Depot worker says this role is the ‘easiest job ever.’ Not everyone’s onboard

Is Home Depot understaffed? Or is the best job ever hiding behind those orange aprons?

In a viral video, Home Depot worker Jenny J (@xoxo.jj2002) declares her love for her job—specifically, the lack of customers. But viewers have questions, like why can’t they find anyone to help them?

Jenny posted the video on Saturday, and it currently has over 1.1 million views.

“I love this place,” Jenny declares in her video’s caption.

Sitting at her desk, she pans the camera around her workstation in the appliance section, showing a completely empty store.

“I never mind coming into work,” she claims in the video’s screen text, “bc it’s the easiest job ever.”

Viewers hit the comments to agree, including lizzianna_001 (@lizzianna_001), who wrote, “I worked there too and I was soooo bored. Idk if it was a good thing or not.”

“I remember working at Home Depot. it was an easy job,” another viewer agreed.

However, a viewer named Izzy (@_lzzy__) asked, “Why is there no one ever available to help me?”

Jenny responded, “I’m always there checking to see if there’s [customers] mine is never busy.”

So who’s missing: the customers or the staff?

Do people still go to Home Depot?

People are definitely still going to Home Depot’s brick-and-mortar locations. According to Statista, in 2023, online sales only accounted for “approximately 14.8 percent of Home Depot’s net sales.”

However, political factors may account for the lack of traffic at Jenny’s location.

In December 2023, financial news and opinion company 24/WallSt. published a list of reasons to stop shopping at Home Depot. Among the reasons was the chain’s conservative politics.

24/Wall St. argues that Home Depot supported the events that took place at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.

“Home Depot saw this and has been donating to groups that support the events that took place that day,” it states.

Additionally, Home Depot co-founder, billionaire Bernie Marcus, is a Republican “mega-donor,” according to Reuters.

Factors such as these may explain the lack of customers in areas that have historically leaned left in their politics.

According to Home Depot’s corporate site, the company “reported sales of $40.2 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 6.6% from the third quarter of fiscal 2023.”

This clearly indicates people are still shopping there.

Is Home Depot understaffed?

There does not appear to be a consensus on whether Home Depots are understaffed.

According to Home Depot’s website, the company employs “approximately 475,000 orange-blooded associates and more than 2,300 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.”

While this may not account for customers not finding available help in the store’s aisles, a new solution of sorts may be on its way.

Beginning in October of last year, the company began a new initiative. Corporate staffers are now “mandated to work an 8-hour shift each quarter.”

According to Yahoo! Finance, “the move will allow white-collar employees to ‘truly understand the challenges and opportunities our store associates face every day.’”

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot via email for a statement.

Do viewers agree?

Some viewers working similar jobs to Jenny also commented on how easy they were.

Carmen Lopez (@itscarmen.aaj) commented, “worked at Lowe’s2yrs pro cashier easiest job ever.”

“I work at Lowe’s and I am emotionally attached to it!!! I love my job! It’s so easy & the coworkers & managers are chill. I’m a year in!” another viewer added.

Another commented, “I worked service desk for 5 years it was a lot of fun!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenny via email and TikTok direct message for a statement.

