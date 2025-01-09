‘It’s physically impossible’: Dairy Queen customer orders new Blizzard. Then the worker hands it to her

A Dairy Queen customer complained when her Blizzard wasn’t flipped upside down like she wanted. Viewers have mixed reactions, though the real villain may be Dairy Queen for concocting the new dessert in the first place.

Featured Video

Dairy Queen Blizzards are a beloved and often nostalgic treat.

They’re characterized as being thicker than a regular milkshake but more airy than scooped ice cream. And people love all of the toppings and mix ins that can be added to it.

On top of that, there’s the illustrious Blizzard flip test policy, which this TikToker feels like she was robbed of. There’s just one problem: This version may not be flippable.

Advertisement

What is the ‘flip or free’ policy?

The gimmick started back in the 1980s with Dairy Queen franchise owner Samuel Temperato. He saw an ice cream shop owner in Wisconsin tell a customer who requested an extra thick milkshake that the treat would be free if it stayed in the cup when he flipped it, Yahoo reported.

Seeing that the shake stood up to the test, Temperato took the concept of both the thick shake, dubbed a Blizzard, and the flip test and brought it to the Dairy Queen menu.

Both became staples of the brand.

Advertisement

For many years, Dairy Queen advertised their flip guarantee, meaning that if a Blizzard wasn’t flipped before being handed to the customer, they’d get a free one.

Customer calls them out

In a viral video with more than 240,000 views, TikToker Nickayla Robbins (@nickaylarobbins) shared her disappointment after being unceremoniously handed a messy Blizzard.

In the clip, you can see that the rather unappetizing-looking ice cream is dripping down all over the cup.

Advertisement

And instead of doing the usual flip, the person in the drive-thru window told her the following:

“It’s too runny to flip,” they told her before shutting the door.

“What the [expletive]?” Robbins said. “You’re supposed to hold it upside down, and if not, it’s free. And then this is what you [expletive] hand me?”

In the caption, she tagged Dairy Queen and told the frozen dessert brand, “My hands and car are now sticky.”

Advertisement

Is the policy still in effect?

Dairy Queen doesn’t list anything about this policy on its website. According to AllRecipes, it used to address it on the FAQ page, but questions about that policy seem to have been deleted.

But we still have an answer for you. In short, whether a location has to perform and honor the flip test depends on that particular location.

So, while people love the flip, employees aren’t obligated to do it, let alone to honor the free Blizzard clause.

Advertisement

‘It’s physically impossible’

OK but the Blizzard in question is the Banana Split flavor. Given its dressings, how could any reasonable person expect a worker to flip it?

“You got a blizzard that’s made out of almost just sauces… they don’t need to be flipped if there are too many sauces in it that make it runny,” the top comment read.

“Is that a banana split blizzard? If so, it has chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, pineapple sauce, & sliced banana. It is physically impossible for that flavour to not be runny. But the mess is not ok,” a person said.

Advertisement

“most blizzards are to runny to flip, i worked at DQ and i never did the flip because dropping it is so embarrassing hahaha,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Robbins and Dairy Queen for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.