‘This is what I find’: Hotel guest checks into room. Then she opens the window shades

It’s never fun to find an unexpected surprise as a hotel guest, whether it’s a simple hole in the wall or bed bugs. One woman thought her Holiday Inn Express experience was uneventful until she opened her window and found something unexpected.

TikTok user Kristin (@kristinstoner3) stands inside her hotel room. “I live in Kentucky and I’m in healthcare, so we got put into a hotel room,” she says. Because of a snowstorm, her job arranged for her to stay in a hotel room.

“I love it. It’s been a great stay,” Kristin says. “Of course, I’m checking out the beds, making sure they’re all good, making sure everything, you know, looks like it’s supposed to.”

Mushrooms growing in a hotel window

However, as soon as the content creator wanders to her window and pulls up the shades, she finds something odd.

“I go to pull open my shades and this is what I find,” she says. Then, Kristin moves the camera to the window to reveal mushroom clusters growing on it. ”Mushrooms growing out my window.”

In the comments section, viewers expressed an equal amount of shock.

“In 18 years in the hotel industry, I’ve never witnessed this before,” one viewer wrote.

“Did not expect that, mother of all plot twists,” another stated.

“How I gasped literally [and] spooked the dog! OMG!” a third remarked.

What kind of mushrooms are they?

Furthermore, others guessed these were oyster mushrooms.

“Pretty sure those are oyster mushrooms! What a score,” one user commented.

“Oyster mushrooms! A lot of humidity and they’ll grow anywhere,” a second agreed.

Why are oyster mushrooms sprouting from the window?

Oyster mushrooms are one of the most popular edible fungus. Not only do they grow in the wild, but you can also buy oyster mushrooms at the grocery store.

The mushrooms thrive in environments with light, humidity, and fresh air, according to Field & Forest Products. So, if they are sprouting indoors, it’s likely because of moisture or humidity caused by water damage, leaks, or poor ventilation.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kristin via TikTok comment and direct message as well as IHG Hotels & Resorts via press email. The video racked up over 239,000 views.

