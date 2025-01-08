The ‘Dog Closing His Eyes Halfway’ meme is taking over TikTok

The Dog Closing His Eyes Halfway is an image macro meme and TikTok trend of an elderly greying brown Labrador Retriever, his eyes half closed as he faces the setting sun. The image is accompanied by text overlay, typically encapsulating an unfortunate event or a daunting conversation the poster is mentally steeling themselves to face.

How is the Dog Closing His Eyes Halfway used in memes?

The meme is popular due to the posts’ relatability: we all have those moments when we’ve made a mistake or forgotten something and are preparing mentally for the conversation ahead. These are often common scenarios, especially for younger people, and the meme trend serves as a reminder that we all share similar struggles and coping mechanisms. It’s a small, comforting affirmation that we’re not alone in our daily struggles.

If possible, it is important not to go into a difficult conversation with little to no preparation. According to an article by Psych Central, “Difficult conversations involve a level of confrontation that can be stressful to endure. Writing down your thoughts, practicing deep breathing, garnering empathy, releasing expectations and exuding a positive energy can make communication a bit easier, fostering an efficient exchange.”

Origin and spread

The earliest version of the Dog Closing Eyes meme came from TikToker @username80827372, whose post in this specific format on Nov. 6, 2024, received 238.3K views. In the image macro, they wrote, “How it feels when you break something in the house then you hear your parents car pull up.”

They have posted other types of image macros along with the image of the elderly dog since, but none have reacted virality like their first post on the video-sharing app.

Folks in the comments shared their own relatable experiences, like @nosfernox who wrote, “Spilled my drink all on the sofa went to get cleaning supplies then immediately heard the garage open.”

Popularity

The trend is still gaining traction, with the majority of TikTokers using the format typically getting 25-50K views on their posts. Some of the topics mentioned in TikTokers’ posts include things like a handball pass getting intercepted, getting called on in class when you didn’t do the homework, and hearing mom’s footsteps when you’re up far later than you should be.

The meme taps into a very simple but deeply human experience: the need to mentally prepare for tough conversations or situations. The Labrador’s expression, a mix of quiet dignity and resigned acceptance, mirrors the internal state many of us feel when confronted with anxiety-inducing news or tasks.

It is also a simple format that is easily accessible to those interested in participating in the trend and sharing their embarrassing or stressful situations with others, which is a key aspect of stress relief, according to Forbes.

In their article about memes as a form of stress relief, Forbes writes, “Since memes disseminate humor quickly and widely, they become an effective way to alleviate stress and experience a sense of control. By laughing at memes, individuals can distance themselves from their stressors and view them from a lighter perspective. This cognitive shift is helpful for cultivating resilience, allowing people to adapt and bounce back from adversity.”

Meme examples

