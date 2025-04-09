‘While we were in the store???’: Woman takes her mom to Xfinity to change her cable plan. Then they have her sit down and look at a tablet

Xfinity put this woman in a weird situation while trying to change her cable plan. Is this the future of customer service?

Usually, you go into an internet or phone company’s physical store because you want or need help from an actual human. Sure, you could call in with your problem, but sometimes it’s just easier to be face-to-face with a person, even if it’s a bit more time-consuming to go in.

While this customer did get some face-time with a customer service rep, you’ll be surprised by how it went down.

Is this the future of customer service?

In a trending video with more than 288,000 views, content creator Liz Wizdom (@lizwizdom) shared what happened when she went into her local Xfinity with her mom.

In the video, Liz explained that they went in to change her mom’s cable plan.

Instead of getting to talk to an in-store store worker, they were directed to a different area.

“They had her FaceTime a remote rep… while we were in the store???” Liz said.

In the video, Liz’s mom sits in an area specifically designed to interact with the virtual store assistant. A built-in tablet is hung above a desk, a keyboard, and a chair.

“Need help? A virtual store assistant is just a click away,” the sign above the tablet read.

And they weren’t sent over there because the store was busy, Liz said. In fact, it was an in-store rep who directed them there, she said in a comment response.

While Xfinity’s solution might end up being efficient and helpful (only time will tell), it begs the question, “Why would anyone go into the store if they’re just going to talk to a person virtually anyway?”

Also, does this mean they’re aiming to phase out in-person workers?

“Maybe ai IS taking away jobs,” Liz said in the caption.

Can you access the virtual assistant from home?

It is unclear based on Xfinity’s website if the video call function is available from home.

They do have an option to chat with a customer support agent online or via phone call.

Are virtual customer service agents a thing?

It turns out Xfinity isn’t the only company replacing in-store workers.

While Citizens Bank has some branches located inside Stop & Shop supermarkets, in five locations, they’re replacing the in-person bankers with virtual assistants you can speak with through the ATM, the Boston Business Journal reported.

The virtual assistants can help with 90% of the transactions customers normally go in for. They are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Outside of those hours, the kiosk operates as a normal ATM.

‘What in the late stage capitalism.’

“I’m honestly fine with this, but they should let you do the chatting from home too,” the top comment read.

“I don’t think people realize how close our service jobs are to going away. Starbucks did remote drive thru orders from people that weren’t even at the store,” a person said.

“What in the late stage capitalism,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Liz for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Xfinity via email.



