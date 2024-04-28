‘I can finally eat there’: Customer reveals Wingstop is now accepting EBT

A Wingstop customer is reveling in the news that a franchise is taking EBT—an electronic system allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to pay for food using those benefits.

The proof, if you believe the sign in the window captured on video, comes from TikTok creator YngKosc (@ynggosc2), getting more than 2.7 million views as of Sunday. In the clip, the creator chronicles what appears to be a Wingstop in a strip mall—per the location tag with the video—in Escondido, California, a city within the San Diego metro area.

The six-second video shows a sign in the window reading, “We now gladly accept EBT” with a female voice-over saying, “Mm-hmm, now that’s what I’m talking ’bout.”

It’s actually possible, depending on where you live, to use SNAP benefits to pay for food at restaurants per the EBT system. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website, “The Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) is a state option to allow certain SNAP clients, who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves or who do not have permanent housing for storing and preparing food, to be able to buy prepared meals at restaurants with their SNAP benefits.”

An AOL article further elaborated that a number of fast-food chains in participating states, including McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, and Popeyes, take EBT. Arizona and California are particularly receptive to EBT payments, with most of the chains the article identifies taking the form of payment in those two states. The article notes that even “a few Little Caesars locations in San Diego take EBT cards.”

It adds, “By offering EBT payment options, these fast-food restaurants provide greater accessibility and convenience to individuals and families who rely on government assistance for their food needs, allowing them to enjoy a quick meal without compromising their dietary or budgetary requirements.”

People commenting on the video were enthusiastic about the revelation.

“Smart business play with the understanding that it’s more people with this than money and this is for sure money,” one observed.

“Ohh we turning upp,” another declared with another writing, “I can finally eat there.”

Someone else proclaimed, “It’s our time to shine.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Wingstop via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.