“The next generation of doctors are cooked”: UCLA graduate shows off ChatGPT that did his assignments during graduation

With how popular artificial intelligence has become in our day-to-day lives, no one’s shocked that students are leaning on it to get by at school these days.

Featured Video

This isn’t always tolerated in educational environments, however. Some colleges have introduced stricter plagiarism checks and AI-detection tools to crack down on students using ChatGPT and similar tools for assignments.

Surprisingly, while this has led students to get better at hiding AI use, one student at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), bragged about using it during his graduation ceremony.

How did he show it off?

The moment came during UCLA’s official livestream.

Advertisement

As the camera panned across the graduating class, the student appeared holding his open laptop for the crowd to see. On screen was none other than ChatGPT, mid-conversation with the student.

He casually scrolled through the chat, revealing walls of AI-generated text—presumably from past projects—while cheers erupted around him.

Other students clapped and laughed as he kept flipping through the evidence.

Andre Mai (@andremaimusic) appears to be the student in the videos, and he posted the clip to his Instagram account, where it garnered over 1.1 million views.

Advertisement

Mai is a DJ and music producer whose other Reel posts include music clips. It’s likely his ChatGPT stunt was just an attempt to gain traction online, but given the ubiquity of the AI tool, it’s not unlikely that it helped him out in a few classes.

People online are torn

The video was reshared on Reddit’s r/chatgpt, where users had mixed reactions.

“This is like someone flexing in 2008 that they copy-pasta’d Wikipedia articles,” one person said. Another replied, “That probably required more effort, honestly.”

Advertisement

Some didn’t find it funny at all. “Eat healthy & do your exercises, people… These will be our doctors in a few years,” one user wrote.

Another person added, “Jobs that require degrees that easily can be obtained using ChatGPT are the first to be eliminated by… ChatGPT. Well done, you’ve just proven your own obsolescence!”

Advertisement

Others, however, defended him.

“If used wisely and responsibly, ChatGPT is an amazing tool,” a fourth commenter wrote. “It tremendously helps learning, understanding and problem-solving. Before ChatGPT, everyone used Google, Stack Exchange, Wikipedia. What’s the big difference?”

On Instagram, commenters worried about the competence of future professionals who learned their skills with the help of AI.

“The next generation of doctors are cooked,” one wrote.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.